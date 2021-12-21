Rolla’s triumphant tour through the Four Rivers Conference continued Wednesday night in Union.
The Bulldogs (4-4) beat Union (4-4), 53-46.
Rolla also defeated Pacific last Friday, 48-22, and won at Hermann Saturday, 45-39.
Playing at Union, Rolla led after one quarter, 12-7, and at the half, 24-14. The Bulldogs held a 37-28 edge after three quarters.
It was Union’s second night in a row with a game.
“The back-to-back games definitely showed tonight,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We looked slow to the ball for most of the night and very passive. We got down by as many as 17 in the fourth quarter and then we really played hard for about four minutes and cut it to five before the game ended.”
Simmons thought his team did not play to its capabilities.
“We did not play with the same effort that we have shown we are willing to do,” Simmons said. “That was a big game and so it was disappointing to come out and perform at such a low level on that stage — but all we can do is learn and try to get better.”
Sophomore Ryan Rapert led Union in scoring with 12 points.
Kaden Motley scored 10 points, hitting two of Union’s six three-point baskets. He also went 2-2 from the free-throw line. As a team, Union was 4-7.
Collin Gerdel scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter.
Ozzie Smith was next with six points, which were scored on a pair of three-point shots.
Matthew Seely scored five points.
Tanner Hall added three points and Liam Hughes scored two.
Luke Foster led the Bulldogs with 17 points.
Adam Hounsom netted 15 points. He was 3-3 from the free-throw line. As a team, Rolla hit eight of 14 chances from the stripe.
Gage Klossner scored 14 points.
Ty Locklear netted five points with Rolla’s lone three-point basket.
Isaac Buhr chipped in with two points.
Simmons said Union struggled offensively.
“For the second night in a row, we shot a really poor percentage and I felt like we really allowed our shooting to affect our defense and really it needs to be the other way around,” he said.
Union woke up late in the game, and that was a positive aspect according to Simmons. However, overall play cost Union.
“In the four-minute run we made late, our kids were really active and aggressive and it showed on the scoreboard but the other 28 minutes were very poor defensively,” Simmons said. “Nobody is coming to save us right now. We have to figure this out if we want to mature into the team we want to be.
“We have to be mentally plugged in and hang our hat on our defense and right now we just define our performance solely on if we shoot well,” Simmons said. “Where we decide to hang our hat every night will be the determining factor of how the rest of our season goes.”