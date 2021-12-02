Five St. Clair Lady Bulldogs scored wins in the first home dual of the season Monday.
St. Clair fell to Rolla in the contest, 42-27, during a school assembly.
Although Monday was the first boys wrestling action of the season for St. Clair, it was the second dual for the St. Clair girls on the season, having opened the season Nov. 19 at Washington, and the team’s third action of the year including the Wright City Tournament.
Janessa Avila (110 pounds), Hannah Thacker (141), Kaitlyn Janson (149) and Liberty McKenzie (174) all scored pins for the host Lady Bulldogs.
Summer Fangers (105) picked up three points with a 9-4 decision win against Rolla’s Ella Christopher.
Avila toped Bridget Ragan in 4:00.
Thacker scored the pin on Morgan Burris in 3:43.
Janson covered Allie Potter in 59 seconds.
McKenzie had the first match of the dual, pinning Katherine Arnold in 3:22.
Rolla picked up five wins by pin and three by forfeit.
Haley Smith (194 pounds) pinned Emilia Trucks.
Gracie Skyles (120) topped Andrea Penovich.
Taylor Heimbaugh (130) scored the pin on Audrey Declue.
Madison Dishman (135) pinned Jossie Hopkins.
Ryan Garthoeffner (159) topped Olivia Lowder.
Molly Kell (235), Morgan Swift (100) and Gracie Clayton (125) were unopposed for the visitors.
Neither team fielded a wrestler at 115 pounds.
St. Clair next competes Friday at the Parkway South Tournament.