Rolla Girls Seek to Repeat District Success in Union
By Arron Hustead
Missourian Sports Writer
One of the more interesting girls basketball district tournaments starting this weekend takes place in Class 4 District 9 at Union.
The district arguably holds four teams capable of a strong postseason showing, but only one will advance beyond the coming week.
At the top of the bracket are the defending district champion Rolla Lady Bulldogs (22-3).
Rolla not only won the district last year, but advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Last season’s run capped a turnaround from a sub-.500 record in Rolla each of the previous six years, including a 0-24 run in the 2014-15 season.
However, Rolla has lost just three games in the regular season each of the past two years. The only teams to get the better of the Lady Bulldogs this season have been Jefferson City (20-3), Rock Bridge (17-5) and West Plains (25-1).
Rolla only played one team from the district in the regular season, beating Sullivan, 34-28, back at the beginning of the season, Nov. 26.
Sullivan (21-2), the No. 2 seed, has the other first-round bye in the tournament.
Apart from Rolla, only one other team has beaten the Lady Eagles this year. That team also shares the same district — the No. 3 seed, Union (19-4).
Union won at home in overtime against Sullivan, 43-36, Feb. 13, ultimately forcing a tie atop the Four Rivers Conference standings for the two teams to split the league title. It was Union’s first share of a girls basketball conference title in more than 30 years.
Earlier in the season, Sullivan topped the Lady ’Cats in the semifinals of Union’s Tournament Jan. 17, 45-29.
For a third meeting to happen, Union has to get through Saturday’s first round against the No. 6-seeded Owensville Dutchgirls (11-13) at 2:30 p.m.
Even though they hold the lowest seed, don’t be so quick to write off the Dutchgirls, who knocked off both Sullivan and St. Clair in the district tournament last year before giving Rolla all it could handle in a 62-60 district championship game.
Owensville is not the same team this season after graduating star forward Breanna Diestelkamp, but still scored a big win over St. Francis Borgia Regional this year in the Sullivan Tournament, 42-37, and played to a tight three-point loss against perennial Four Rivers power Hermann.
Union won, 54-39, when it met Owensville in league play Feb. 11.
The winner between the Lady ’Cats and Dutchgirls Saturday will advance to play Sullivan Monday at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s other first-round game pits St. Clair (16-7) against Salem (16-10). St. Clair, the No. 4 seed, recently finished out its home schedule with a decisive 61-39 win over the Lady Tigers this past Monday.
St. Clair has been close to the top of the district each of the past two seasons, winning 20 games in 2017-18, but losing to Sullivan in the championship game and winning 19 games last year, but getting upset by the Dutchgirls in the district semifinals.
If St. Clair can get over the hump this year, it will likely have to do so without one of its key starters from this season and each of the past two seasons, senior forward Gracie Sohn, who suffered a knee injury at the Hermann Tournament in January. Sohn was averaging 15.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game prior to the injury.
The winner between St. Clair and Salem plays Rolla this coming Monday at 5:30 p.m.