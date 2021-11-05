Union’s boys soccer season came to a conclusion Saturday in Jefferson City.
Rolla knocked out the Wildcats in the opening round of the Class 3 District 4 Tournament at Capital City High School, 2-0.
“We had a good season,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We went 15-8 and won the Four Rivers Conference championship.”
The game between fourth-seeded Rolla and the fifth-ranked Wildcats was scoreless until the final nine minutes.
Rolla earned a penalty kick and converted.
“Their player (Kaleb Dobcinski) cut in front of our defender, and he ran over him,” Fennessey said. “It was a great move by their player.”
That forced Union to take extra risks to get the equalizer. Instead, that opened up the counterattack for Rolla, and the Bulldogs added an insurance goal three minutes after the first one.
Dobcinski and Noah Rogerson scored the two Rolla goals.
“Our kids battled and worked hard,” Fennessey said.
Cooper Bailey made 10 saves in goal for the Wildcats. Benjamin Fisher stopped three Union shots.
“We struggled offensively,” Fennessey said. “We had a few scoring chances. We would have liked to have had a few more.”