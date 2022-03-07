Rolla, ranked sixth in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 state poll, ended the season for the Union basketball Lady ’Cats Tuesday in Marshfield, 67-54.
The win put the second-seeded Lady Bulldogs (22-6) into Friday’s district title game against top-seeded West Plains (23-4), a 66-42 winner over fourth-seeded Marshfield.
West Plains, the state runner-up last year, is ranked second in the state poll.
The championship game will be played Friday at 6 p.m.
Union, seeded sixth for the district event, ended its season at 17-9.
“I was really happy with our ability to fight through some adversity and just continue to compete,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “These kids have done that all year and I am very proud of them.”
Union played this season with essentially a mix of a junior varsity and freshman team. After finishing third in the Class 5 state tournament last year, graduation left this year’s squad with four sophomores and 10 freshmen.
In Tuesday’s game, Rolla moved out to a 19-13 lead after one quarter. However, Rolla found its groove in the second quarter, leading at the half, 38-16.
“We had a solid first quarter, but we got outscored 19-3 in the second quarter,” Rapert said. “That was really the difference in the game because we outscored them by nine in the second half.”
Through three quarters, Rolla led, 54-39.
“We were able to turn them over, but we just did not convert enough turnovers into points,” Rapert said.
Four players scored for Union.
Sophomore Kelsey Brake, who had the most experience of any returning player, scored 23 points to lead the way.
Freshman Sophia Helling was next with 20 points.
Freshman Isabelle Gilbert posted six points while freshman Ava Sykes added five points.
Willow Gideon led Rolla with 25 points, including six three-point baskets.
Savannah Campbell was next with 13 points.
Carli Libhart netted 12.
Other Rolla scorers were Jessica Pritchett with seven points, Taniya Corley with six and Resa Martin with two.