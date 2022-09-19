In the rematch Wednesday at Wildcat Ballpark, Rolla rallied do defeat Union, 9-3.
Union (7-5) defeated Rolla in the third-place game of the Union Tournament Aug. 27.
“We did have some bright spots to the game,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “Emma Roberts pitched a nice game. We just made too many mistakes. Brooklynne Anderson had a nice hit and Lexi Lause went 2-3. It is nice having her back on the field and in the lineup. We just need to clean everything up. We will get there.”
Rolla (7-10) scored a run in the top of the first, but Union took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second. Rolla tied it with a run in the top of the third and that’s how it stayed until the sixth.
The Lady Bulldogs exploded for three runs in that inning. Union scored one in the bottom of the sixth. Rolla scored four more runs in the top of the seventh.
Rolla outhit the Lady ’Cats, 12-4. Union made all six of the errors in the game.
“We made too many errors,” Dewert said. “We cannot give teams extra opportunities and expect to win. I believe we can play with any team. We just need to play clean and play with more effort and a more positive attitude.”
Lause had two of the Union hits and one was a double.
Emma Wallis also doubled and Anderson singled.
Lucy Koenigsfeld, Macy Hulsey and Wallis walked.
Anderson stole a base and Ali Thwing had a sacrifice fly.
Lause, Anderson and Hulsey scored Union’s runs. Wallis drove in two and Thwing had one RBI.
Roberts pitched for Union, allowing 10 runs (six earned) on 12 hits and three walks.
Madison Hamby pitched for Rolla, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks. She struck out six.
Abby Kriete and Brystol Klossner each had three hits for the Lady Bulldogs. Adalie Lauth posted two hits and Taylor Heimbaugh doubled.
Lauth and Kiara Webber each scored twice.
Kriete, Heimbaugh and Klossner drove in two runs apiece.
Union hosted Sullivan Thursday and plays Friday in Hillsboro.
