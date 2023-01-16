Senior Jordan Rodrigue had a career night, scoring 32 points to lead the St. Clair to victory Wednesday.
St. Clair (5-6) won on the road at Wright City (2-11), 51-44.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Senior Jordan Rodrigue had a career night, scoring 32 points to lead the St. Clair to victory Wednesday.
St. Clair (5-6) won on the road at Wright City (2-11), 51-44.
St. Clair got out to a 17-9 lead through one quarter and led at the half, 36-18.
St. Clair retained a 46-30 lead going into the final period.
Rodrigue accounted for more than 62 percent of the St. Clair points.
“(That) is the most anybody has scored at St. Clair since Damon Arnold scored 34 in 2015 against Union,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “He shot the ball very well and was efficient in all aspects of his shooting. He had 17 in the first half and 15 in the second half.”
On top of hitting a new career scoring high, Rodrigue turned in four rebounds and two assists.
He connected from three-point range four times in seven attempts.
“Jordan was hot and his teammates were doing a really good job finding him,” Isgrig said. “Jordan came out locked in on the defensive end and I think that had a lot to do with him being so confident on offense.”
Isaac Nunez tallied five points with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“Isaac Nunez rebounded the ball well for us and did a good job running our offense,” Isgrig said.
Carter Short finished with four points, nine rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Jayden Fitzgerald recorded four points and two rebounds.
Hayden Johnson posted two points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Johnny Chapman contributed two points, two rebounds and one steal.
Logan Smith chipped in two points and made one rebound.
Alex Marler was credited with two assists.
“I thought we played really focused in the first half and had a lot of energy,” Isgrig said. “We played well defensively and did a good job finishing plays. After halftime, we weren’t as sharp but it’s always good to win a game on the road. They banked a three to start the game and after we took a 4-3 lead we kept it the rest of the way.”
The Bulldogs have a home game Monday against Hillsboro at 7 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.