When the St. Clair baseball Bulldogs have been at their best in the past, Jamie Rodrigue has been in the middle of it.
Now, the team is hoping that can be the case again with Rodrigue as the head coach.
Rodrigue, a St. Clair alumnus, was part of St. Clair’s 1999 third-place state team as a player before heading on to pitch for the University of Nebraska.
When the team won its only district championship in the intervening years in 2021, Rodrigue was an assistant coach.
After winning the Four Rivers Conference as well as their district in 2021, St. Clair fell to the middle of the pack in 2022 with a 5-10 overall record, 3-4 in conference play.
The team brings back an experienced infield with seniors Anthony Broeker (shortstop), Jordan Rodrigue (second base) and Sam Ruszala (third base).
Juniors Carter Short (catcher) and Jayden Fitzgerald (first base) also return on the infield.
However, none of the 2022 outfield starters are back for 2023.
Ruszala and Broeker were part of a a three-man pitching rotation last season along with graduated Joey Rego.
Broeker ranked second on the team last season in batting average at .386, trailing only graduated left fielder CJ Taylor (.460).
Broeker raked two triples, three doubles, stole 11 bases and drove in nine runs. On the mound, he was 1-6 with a 2.15 earned run average and 34 strikeouts in 26 innings.
Ruszala batted .250 with one triple, one double and six RBIs. He pitched a team high 29.1 innings with a 3.10 ERA and 32 strikeouts, earning a 2-1 win-loss record.
Jordan Rodrigue belted the team’s only home run of the season during league play at Union. He finished the year with a .234 batting average and five RBIs.
Fitzgerald was a .256 hitter with two runs batted in.
Short batted .227 with three doubles, nine steals and four RBIs.
In addition to 14 players on the roster sophomore and up, the Bulldogs add 11 freshmen this spring.
St. Clair begins the season Friday in the Four Rivers Conference preseason tournament. St. Clair plays at Owensville in the first round against the Dutchmen at 3:30 p.m. The tournament is slated to continue Monday and Wednesday.
