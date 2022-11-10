Rockwood Summit scored the first three and final three touchdowns of the game Friday to end the season for Union’s football Wildcats, 59-26.
“It just was not our best night,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “When you’re playing really good competition like this, you’ve got to play your best, and we didn’t tonight in the first half. That’s what’s going to happen.”
Playing in unincorporated St. Louis County, the Class 4 District 2 semifinal contest featured plenty of scoring.
Host Rockwood Summit (10-1) advanced to this Friday’s district title game at St. Mary’s (8-2). That game, at Kresko-Miller Field, will kick off at 7 p.m.
Union concluded its season at 10-1. The Wildcats won the Four Rivers Conference title for the second consecutive season.
“It’s very difficult to see it end and say goodbye,” Grahl said. “These kids have given us so much. It was my first group as a head coach. We’ve grown up together. It’s just tough.”
Billed as a meeting of top quarterbacks, Rockwood Summit’s Grant Gibson was able to tame the heavy wind first, firing for touchdown passes of 20 yards to Tyler Metz and 55 yards to Javeion Tiller.
Nine seconds after Tiller’s score, Kaden Wallace returned an interception for a Rockwood Summit touchdown. With 5:13 to play in the opening quarter, Braden Warfel’s third extra-point kick made it 21-0 in favor of the Falcons.
At that point, Union needed something to fight back and the Wildcats got the necessary score with Liam Hughes finding Nick D’Onofrio from 13 yards out with 1:05 left in the quarter. Luke Koch’s kick made it 21-7 after one quarter.
Warfel, who was perfect on the night on extra-point attempts at 8-8, tamed the wind for a 27-yard field goal 10 seconds into the second quarter, making it 24-7.
Union fought back. Driving the Falcons deep into their own territory, Colton Morrow picked off a pass and went 13 yards down the right sideline for a Union score with 7:20 to go in the half. Gibson hit Chase Martin for a six-yard score with 4:05 to go in the half. Warfel’s kick made it 31-14 at the intermission.
The Falcons got another long pass from Gibson to Tiller for the first score of the second half, which covered 79 yards just 48 seconds into the third quarter. Warfel’s kick made it 38-14.
Tiller was Rockwood Summit’s top receiver for the game with six catches for 179 yards and two scores.
Gibson ended the game at 15-25 for 311 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
Union chipped back. Hughes found Ryan Rapert in the end zone with 6:18 to go in the quarter. Wyatt Birke rambled 25 yards down the right sideline with 3:19 left. Union missed one kick and a two-point conversion and it was 38-26 through three quarters.
“There’s no quit in our kids,” Grahl said. “I’m extremely proud of them. That’s a good football team. We didn’t play our best. That’s something we’ll learn from and get better. Tonight, we’ll honor our seniors. This is a very special senior class. It’s tough to say goodbye.”
If there was any chance of a comeback, the Falcons snuffed it out in the fourth quarter with three more scores. Elijah Stevens scored from three yards out with 8:01 to play. Tyrique Williams found the end zone from 26 yards out with 4:54 left.
Mohamed Omar sealed the game with 4:28 to play, blocking a Union punt and then returning it 13 yards for the score with 4:28 left on the clock.
Notes
This was the only area game to keep its original 7 p.m. kickoff with severe weather expected to impact the area. The game went slow, but still finished before the rain hit. The first big drops started falling while Union’s seniors were going through the end-of-season player and fan tunnel.
There were some family ties between the two teams.
Union Assistant Coach Paul Bray and junior lineman Eli Bray were opposed by Brett Batcheller, an assistant football coach and the head wrestling coach at Rockwood Summit. Batcheller is Eli Bray’s uncle and Paul Bray’s brother-in-law.
The loss ended a two-year run of Union reaching at least the district championship game. The Wildcats reached the Class 4 semifinals in 2020 and were second in their district last season.
Union graduates 14 seniors from this year’s team including key offensive, defensive and special teams members.
Box Score
UNI — 7-7-12-0 = 26
RS — 21-10-7-21 = 59
First Quarter
RS — Tyler Metz 20 pass from Grant Gibson (Braden Warfel kick), 9:00
RS — Javeion Tiller 55 pass from Gibson (Warfel kick), 5:22
RS — Kaden Wallace 32 interception return (Warfel kick), 5:13
UNI — Nick D’Onofrio 13 pass from Liam Hughes (Luke Koch kick), 1:05
Second Quarter
RS — FG Warfel 27, 11:50
UNI — Colton Morrow 13 interception return (Koch kick), 7:20
RS — Chase Martin 6 pass from Gibson (Warfel kick), 4:05
Third Quarter
RS — Tiller 79 pass from Gibson (Warfel kick), 11:12
UNI — Ryan Rapert 20 pass from Hughes (kick failed), 6:18
UNI — Wyatt Birke 25 run (pass failed), 3:19
Fourth Quarter
RS — Elijah Stevens 4 run (Warfel kick), 8:01
RS — Tyrique Williams 26 run (Warfel kick), 4:54
RS — Mohamed Omar 13 blocked punt return (Warfel kick), 4:28