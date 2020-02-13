Rockwood Summit avenged last year’s loss to St. Francis Borgia Regional in the Borgia Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Tournament Saturday, 54-29.
The second-seeded Lady Falcons (17-2) dominated the semifinal contest over No. 3 Borgia (10-7), controlling most of the game.
The Lady Falcons will play Union Tuesday, Feb. 25, for the title. That game tips off at 4 p.m. and will precede Borgia’s boys basketball game that night against Vianney.
Borgia will face Cardinal Ritter Feb. 18 for third place. That game also will be the regularly-scheduled home conference game.
The early part of the game was close, but Rockwood Summit pulled away near the end of the first quarter on a pair of Jasmine Manuel baskets. That put the Lady Falcons ahead after one quarter, 14-8.
Manuel was a force inside, particularly after Borgia junior Avery Lackey picked up her second foul just 1:17 into the game.
“We didn’t start the way we anticipated,” said Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan. “Avery Lackey getting two fouls early in that game really shifted things.”
Manuel was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points and she also had 15 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one blocked shot.
Rockwood Summit used momentum from the opening quarter to dominate the second quarter and lead at the half, 27-10.
“We just couldn’t buy a basket in that second quarter,” Houlihan said.
In the second half, the Lady Falcons worked on putting the game away. Rockwood Summit led after three quarters, 43-21.
At that time, the threesome of Manuel, Jayla McLemore and Raina Bryant combined to score 33 of the 43 Rockwood Summit points.
The Lady Falcons capped off the game with an 11-8 fourth quarter to advance.
Borgia’s bright spot was Kaitlyn Patke. The sophomore carried Borgia offensively through much of the game. She scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and a steal. She was 3-6 from the free-throw line and the Lady Knights ended 8-17 as a team. She knocked down the lone Borgia three-point shot.
“Kaitlyn Patke did a really good job of trying to keep us in the game with her offense,” Houlihan said. “It just wasn’t enough for this game.”
Mya Hillermann, who opened the game on a three-point play, was next with four points, four rebounds and a steal.
Lackey and Grace Turilli each scored three points. Lackey had two blocked shots and two rebounds before leaving the game with a face injury. Turilli added five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Jenna Ulrich scored two points with two rebounds and a steal.
Julia Struckhoff was next with one point, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Callyn Weber had three steals and a rebound. Grace Rickman added three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
“Grace Rickman came in and did a really good job defensively,” Houlihan said.
Borgia turned the ball over 23 times in the game.
“Their pressure didn’t allow us to settle into our offense,” Houlihan said.
McLemore closed with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Thanks to scoring in the fourth quarter, Ruth Vogel moved into the top three in scoring for the Falcons. She scored all nine points on a trio of three-point baskets. Vogel also had one rebound and one steal.
Bryant had eight points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Ashley Manalang and Julia Mertens each had two points. Manalang also had a rebound and a steal. Mertens added four assists, four steals and two rebounds.
Page Yehling had one point and one rebound.
Ronnie Skorcz chipped in with an assist and a rebound.
Rockwood Summit hit six three-point shots and went 12-20 from the free-throw line.