The Washington soccer Blue Jays ended their season against one of the top-ranked teams in Class 3 Saturday.
Washington (5-17), the No. 7 seed in Class 3 District 2, fell to the tournament host, No. 2 Rockwood Summit (16-6) in the district quarterfinal round, 4-0.
Summit logged two goals in the first half on scores from Carter Williams and Quincy Thomas.
Washington threatened to equalize after Summit’s first strike as a free kick opportunity placed Washington’s top scorer, Cole Click, just outside the top of the box.
Click played the ball directly on the goal, but Summit keeper Griffin Green was able to deny the chance with a leaping save.
“Their goalkeeper made a fantastic save on that first opportunity on the free kick,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “Wow. I feel bad because Cole was right there three different times. He just missed on one and the keeper made two fantastic saves the rest of the way.”
Summit benefited from one penalty kick opportunity and multiple set pieces in the contest as Austin Conger and Teddy Williams added scores in the second half.
“According to the rankings system in the state of Missouri for Class 3, they’re No. 2,” Dougherty said. “We played them very tight, and it’s not like we gave them a lot of opportunities. They were able to capitalize and we were able to create our own opportunities, but we couldn’t put it away. The boys played their hearts out and that was probably one of our best games of the year. We had a game plan to force them wide and not let No. 10 (Landon Hoyle) find any space because that’s their real danger guy and we stymied their best player.”
Tyler Bouckaert, Roman Gilbert and Carter Williams were credited with assists in the contest.
Green ended with three saves in the net for the Falcons.
The Blue Jays will graduate seven seniors from the team — Click, Jake Brown, Parker Kelpe, Will Kelpe, Filip Zajicek, Tyler Eckelkamp and Jake Rhodes.
“I feel bad for our seniors that they had to go out, but they played their hearts out, did everything they could and I’m proud of the way they left the program,” Dougherty said. “Almost all of them are starters, a couple are four-year varsity players. It’s a great group and I’m glad that my first year was with them.”
Summit advanced to play the district’s third-seeded team, Parkway West, Tuesday in the district semifinals at 7 p.m.