For over 67 minutes, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls soccer Lady Knights bent, but didn’t break.
That changed in the final 13 minutes when the Rockwood Summit Lady Falcons netted three goals to knock out Borgia from the Class 3 District 2 Tournament at Washington’s Scanlan Stadium, 3-0.
“Rockwood Summit is a fantastic team and I definitely want to wish them luck,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “They’re a good possession team with good touch on the ball. All around, I don’t think they had a weak link. I was happy with the heart and effort that our girls played with. That is something that stands out about them.”
Borgia, the sixth seed, finished the season at 5-15-2. Rockwood Summit, which advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal against No. 2 Ursuline Academy, improved to 5-13-2.
All three Rockwood Summit goals were scored at close range. The first two came on loose balls in the box and the third came on a back pass which was intercepted for a breakaway.
Rockwood Summit’s Lillie Fyle netted the opener with 12:43 left on the clock.
Elise McCarthy scored on a diving shot under the crossbar with 9:13 to play.
Addie Wilhelm added the final goal with 4:20 remaining on the clock.
The Lady Falcons credited Morgan Crew, Rylie Morris and Wilhelm with the three assists.
The first two goals were scored on Borgia’s Leah Chilton while the third came against Madison Lammert.
Tori Bridges made two saves in goal for the Lady Falcons.
Borgia was able to muster a couple of scoring chances, including a shot by senior Audrey Richardson that just missed the left post in the closing minutes.
“I did think we played a good game,” Severino said. “Rockwood Summit just played better.”
Borgia graduates eight players from this year’s team.
“A number of them started,” Severino said. “We’ve going to miss every single one of them. I am proud of them and have been lucky to have coached them for as long as I did. They left their mark with consistency and heart.”