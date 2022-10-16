The Pacific softball Lady Indians played an even game with the No. 2 seed in Class 4 District 2 for four innings.
The Pacific softball Lady Indians played an even game with the No. 2 seed in Class 4 District 2 for four innings.
Rockwood Summit (22-4) scored five runs in its last two turns at bat to defeat the seventh-ranked Lady Indians (13-13), 6-1.
The Lady Falcons opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with a single run.
Pacific knotted the score in the top of the fourth as Hannah Duggan singled to center field for a two-out RBI, driving in Brooklyn Kittrell from second after a lead off walk and a wild pitch.
Summit was able to get that run back in the bottom of the fifth and then add four insurance runs in the sixth.
Jaylynn Miller pitched all six innings for Pacific. She struck out two batters and allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks.
Briauna Swinford, Kittrell and Duggan managed the only three Pacific hits against Summit’s Samantha Scholtz. All three knocks were singles.
Ellie Groom, Brooke Bearden, Miller and Kittrell received the four walks issued by Scholtz.
Rockwood Summit’s hurler fanned 19 batters in the contest.
Summit advanced to play Hillsboro in Thursday’s semifinal round. That game was followed by No. 1 Washington against Windsor.
The finals are scheduled to take place Friday at 4:30 p.m.
