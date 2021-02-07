For over three quarters, the Washington Lady Jays were poised to pull off an upset.
Facing Rockwood Summit Wednesday afternoon in the St. Francis Borgia Regional Competitive Edge Tournament consolation semifinals, Washington led the Lady Falcons by as much as 11 points in the second half.
However, sixth-seeded Rockwood Summit (8-11) rallied to tie the game by the end of regulation, 38-38, and won it in overtime, 43-39.
“We had our chances,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “I like that our kids got their heads up after suffering three tough losses in a row.”
Washington (5-14), which plays University City Saturday for seventh place at noon, had the chance to win the game, but hit one of seven free throws in the fourth quarter and one of four in overtime.
“We missed all of those free throws that would have given us a chance to put it away at the end,” Light said. “There have been six games up to now solely by missing free throws. That’s too bad, because our kids really played hard and did a lot of good things. We handled their press and we’ve had trouble with presses for three games in a row. When you come down to the end and miss free throws, that hurts. It’s too bad because the kids played with a lot of effort.”
Meanwhile, Rockwood Summit knocked down 10 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter and one of two in overtime.
That included one by Raina Bryant with 12.7 seconds to play in regulation to send it into overtime.
Washington’s brightest spot was sophomore forward Gabby Lindemann, who posted her second double-double in a row with 14 points and 13 rebounds. She also had two assists and a steal.
Olivia Reed was next in scoring at seven points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Grace Landwehr chipped in with five points, five steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Abi Waters scored four points with four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Elizabeth Reed netted four points with two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Allie Huddleston scored three points. Sara Heggemann netted two.
Ingrid Figas grabbed six rebounds with two steals and an assist.
Washington knocked down three three-point baskets and went 4-12 from the free-throw line.
The Lady Jays faced adversity before the game even started when Avery Street suffered a left knee injury during warmups and was unable to play.
“We’re also missing Paige Robinson, who is a really good free-throw shooter and our best three-point shooter,” Light said. “We lost Avery right off and it’s a shame when something like that happens to one of our kids.”
For Rockwood Summit, Abby Ulsas was the leading scorer with 10 points. She also had six rebounds and a steal.
Gabby Greer was next with eight points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.
Gracie Glenn and Megan Holzem scored six points apiece. Glenn also had two rebounds and a steal. Holzem added six rebounds and two steals.
Emily Cole scored five points with two assists, two steals and a rebound.
Bryant and Ruth Vogel both checked out with four points. Bryant also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Vogel added two rebounds, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal.
Ella Mantz added two rebounds.
Rockwood Summit will face Parkway South (9-8) Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for the consolation title. Parkway South defeated University City (2-10) in the other consolation semifinal Wednesday, 57-18.
Alivia McCulla recorded a double-double for the Lady Patriots with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Margo Nelson scored 13 points for Parkway South.
The Lady Patriots got a double-double from Grace Ellington (25 points, 10 rebounds) in the overtime loss to Borgia Monday.
Washington’s opponent, University City, has managed 33 points in the tournament. The Lady Lions, seeded eighth, fell to Rock Bridge Monday, 79-15, and to Parkway South Wednesday.
Aaliyah Brown led the Lady Lions in scoring Wednesday with nine points.
Ehress Cunningham Peoples added four points, Ayanna Williams netted three and Victoria Cushshon scored two points.