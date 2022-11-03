Pacific and Rockwood Summit evenly divided the scoring in the second half.
However, it was all Summit (9-1) in the first half as the Falcons built a 54-0 halftime lead en route to a 68-14 drubbing of the Indians (1-9) in Week 10.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pacific and Rockwood Summit evenly divided the scoring in the second half.
However, it was all Summit (9-1) in the first half as the Falcons built a 54-0 halftime lead en route to a 68-14 drubbing of the Indians (1-9) in Week 10.
“They dominated pretty much the entire game,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “They started with a big play on offense. Their defensive front four were really good.”
The result concludes the season for Pacific while the No. 2 seeded Falcons will play again in Week 11, hosting No. 3 Union (10-0) Friday at 7 p.m.
No. 1 St. Mary’s will host No. 4 Gateway in the district’s other semifinal Friday.
Pacific got on the scoreboard in the second half with touchdown runs from freshman Colton Kossuth and junior Raidon Fowler.
Both scores capped off lengthy drives for the Indians.
Summit ran for 306 yards and threw for 284, striking for seven touchdowns through the passing game.
“Obviously, we didn’t have it turn out the way we wanted it to, but we’ll look to come back better next year,” Day said.
Pacific accumulated 194 total yards of offense.
Statistics
Arion Echols matched Kossuth for Pacific’s rushing lead with 53 yards apiece.
Echols reached that mark on 10 carries while Kossuth carried 18 times.
Fowler gained 29 yards on eight carries.
Quarterback Seth Stack ran once for 11 yards. He was 8-18 passing for 58 yards.
Kossuth had the longest catch for the Indians, a 25-yard gain on his only reception.
Izach Reeder made three catches for 14 yards.
Weston Kulick gained 11 yards on three catches.
Bryce Brick pulled in one catch for eight yards.
Patrick Eversmeyer and Echols were the leading tacklers for the Indians, each contributing to four stops.
Jaden Thomas, Weston Kulick, Trey Kulick and Fowler each made three tackles.
Nathaniel Knaff and Reeder both made a pair of tackles.
Aiden Dickey, Ian Sizemore and Kossuth each added one tackle.
Summit quarterback Grant Gibson was 10-14 passing for 218 yards and six touchdowns. He ran twice for 10 yards.
Backup Blane Branscum completed his only pass attempt for a 66-yard score to Chandler Ortega.
Elijah Stevens ran five times for 182 yards and caught two passes for 30 yards. He scored two touchdowns on the ground and one through the air.
Kamron Fowler ran the ball eight times for 126 yards and one touchdown. He caught one pass for 12 yards.
Holden Strain (one carry, loss of five yards) and Jasahn Tiller (three carries, net loss of seven yards) were both stopped in the backfield by the Indians.
Javeion Tiller was the top receiver for the Falcons, catching three passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns, including the first two scores of the game within the first three minutes of play.
Other Summit receivers with one catch included Samuel Vu (21 yards), Tyler Metz (19), Chase Martin (16) and Kai Taylor (13).
Summit recorded four sacks in the game, two by Jason Kirk and one apiece by Dominic Nenninger and Sam Sutter.
Nenninger contributed on 12 total tackles in the contest.
Box Score
PAC - 0+0+7+7=14
RS - 27+27+7+7=68
First Quarter
RS - Javeion Tiller 64 pass from Grant Gibson (Braden Warfel kick), 11:50
RS - Tiller 21 pass from Gibson (Warfel kick), 9:24
RS - Elijah Stevens 18 pass from Gibson (kick failed), 7:33
RS - Stevens 46 run (Warfel kick), 4:49
Second Quarter
RS - Tiller 23 pass from Gibson (Warfel kick), 11:46
RS - Stevens 99 run (Warfel kick), 6:15
RS - Samuel Vu 22 pass from Gibson (run failed), 4:12
RS - Tyler Metz 19 pass from Ginbson (Warfel kick), 0:54
Third Quarter
RS - Kamron Fowler 49 run (Warfel kick), 8:00
PAC - Colton Kossuth 2 run (Kossuth kick), 0:22
Fourth Quarter
RS - Chandler Ortega 66 pass from Blane Branscum (Warfel kick)
PAC - Raidon Fowler 4 run (Kossuth kick), 2:45
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.