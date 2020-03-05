Rockwood Summit ended the season Saturday for the Washington basketball Lady Jays in the opening round of the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Westminster Christian Academy.
Rockwood Summit (22-3) won by the same margin, and nearly the same score, against Washington (2-24) as the first meeting at the St. Francis Borgia Competitive Edge Tournament Feb. 3.
This time, the score was 59-13. The Lady Falcons won 57-11 in the earlier meeting.
“We played them better this time,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “I know the score wasn’t much different, but we handled some things better. They’re just a really good team. I like our kids and how they never failed to answer the bell, no matter how rough it’s been. We’ve taken these losses and they keep showing up the next day ready to practice with a great attitude. It’s the life lessons you get. They faced so much adversity and never soured. They’ve always had hope. I’m really proud of this group of kids.”
The win put second-seeded Rockwood Summit into the event semifinals Monday against No. 3 St. Joseph’s Academy.
The Lady Falcons jumped on top of Washington, scoring the first 10 points. It was 14-2 after one quarter and 31-9 at the half. Rockwood Summit was up 50-13 after three quarters.
Grace Landwehr led Washington in scoring with five points.
Paige Robinson hit the lone three-point basket, ending with three points.
Cierstyn Jacquin and Abi Waters netted two points apiece.
Gabby Lindemann closed with one point.
Washington went 2-6 from the free-throw line.
“A lot of the kids coming back are going to put the time in and get better,” Light said. “We’ve got good young kids coming up and it’s going to get better. We’re looking forward to the future.”
Jasmine Manuel led Rockwood Summit with 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. She was 4-4 from the free-throw line. The Lady Falcons went 10-14 from the stripe.
Raina Bryant and Ruth Vogel scored nine points apiece. Bryant had three steals, two assists and two rebounds. Vogel pulled down six rebounds.
Julia Martens scored six points with five steals, three rebounds and one assist.
Ronnie Skorcz was next with five points, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Jayla McLemore and Abby Potter closed with four points apiece. McLemore had five steals, four assists and one rebound. Potter recorded four assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Page Yehling had three points.
Emily Cole and Avery Vincent scored two points apiece. Cole also had two steals and an assist. Vincent had one assist and one steal.
Ashley Manalang had one point, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Washington graduates two players, Jacquin and Clara Evans.
“Our two seniors stuck it out and led us well,” Light said. “They’re such great kids. It’s always tough to say goodbye to kids like that. Clara played undersized inside the whole time. Cierstyn was pressured a lot. They just kept leading us. I’m going to miss them.”