Rockwood Summit edges Wildcats in 11 innings
By Bill Battle
If it could happen, it probably did during Union’s Class 5 District 3 opener against Rockwood Summit Monday at Wildcat Ballpark.
The sixth-seeded Falcons (11-18) prevailed over Union (18-2) in 11 innings, 12-10.
The fact the game went 11 innings probably was a surprise to anyone who was there early.
After both teams scored in the first inning, Rockwood Summit grabbed a 7-1 lead with three-run frames in the second and fourth.
Union chipped back with two runs in the fifth, but took the lead, 8-7, with a five-run sixth.
Union couldn’t hold in the top of the seventh and Rockwood Summit tied it.
While both teams had scoring chances, neither took advantage until the 11th. Rockwood Summit pushed four runs across the plate. Union rallied for two before the Falcons ended it.
Rockwood Summit outhit Union, 15-14. Union made four errors to two for the Falcons.
Union used three pitchers in the game. Kaden Motley started and went 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Coleton Anderson moved from third base and pitched five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out five. Anderson left the hill close to his pitch limit.
Will Mentz took the loss, going 4.2 innings while allowing four runs on six hits, four walks and one hit batter. He struck out five.
Motley paced the offense with five hits, including a double and a triple. He rounded the bases in the first inning on a double and a throwing error.
Marshall Gebert had three hits. Gavin Mabe and Hayden Burke each recorded two hits.
Mentz and Anderson had one hit apiece.
Ardell Young, Mentz and Burke drew walks.
Gavin Mabe and Cooper Bailey were hit by pitches.
Braden Pracht and Motley each stole two bases. Mentz, Burke and Bailey had one stolen base apiece.
Mentz, Motley and Burke scored twice. Young, Bailey, Alex Kuelker and Pracht scored once.
Motley drove in two runs. Mentz, Mabe, Gebert and Burke each had one RBI.
Rockwood Summit used four pitchers with Owen Schneider and Joey Reichmuth both pitching five innings. Reichmuth got the win. Both struck out seven batters.
Grant Seago and Logan Darnell combined to pitch one inning between Schneider and Reichmuth.
Reichmuth posed five of the Rockwood Summit hits, all singles.
Schneider doubled twice. Jayson Shorb and Zach Liggett each doubled once.
Schneider, Joey Marcinkiewicz and Shorb had two hits apiece.
Schneider stole four bases while Marcinkiewicz, Reichmuth and Luke Tanner each had two swipes.
Cam Pye and Schneider each drove in two runs.
The Falcons advanced to play second-seeded Parkway Central in the event’s semifinals Tuesday. The title game is Thursday.