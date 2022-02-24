Better late than never.
The Washington basketball Lady Jays (12-12) played their final game of the weather delayed St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament Monday in a Presidents’ Day noon tipoff at Rockwood Summit (10-15).
The improvised hosts for the makeup date won the contest and the consolation bracket of the tournament, 33-21.
Washington played the contest without four of its regular starters in the lineup.
“We told the kids after the game, not many teams could play minus four starters and be as competitive as we were in today’s game,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “We struggled to put the ball in the basket, but our defense shined and kept us in the game. They got a couple of runouts late to pull away to a 12-point win.”
Summit led, 9-6, after one quarter, 17-10 at the half and 24-16 after three periods.
Elizabeth Reed, Washington’s last starter standing, led the team with 10 points.
Payton Voss connected on a triple to finish with three points.
Emma Briggs, Kelsey Brueggemann, Sydney Harbath and Kendall Nix all scored two points.
Avery Vincent led Summit with 14 points.
Other scorers included Cece Hoeflinger (eight points), Gabby Greer (four), Abby Ulsas (three), Megan Holzem (two) and Margaret Schnieders (two).
Washington plays at home Tuesday against Wentzville Liberty at 7 p.m. and closes out the regular season Thursday on the road at Francis Howell North at 5:30 p.m.