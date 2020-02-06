Second-seeded Rockwood Summit made a statement Monday, opening the St. Francis Borgia Regional Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Tournament with a 57-11 win over the Washington Lady Jays.
“They’re a good team,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “We started the game with lots of open shots and missed and we missed a ton of free throws. It steamrolled from there. We started turning the ball over. We weren’t blocking out. It just seemed like we lost ourselves. They’re really good.”
Washington (1-16) will try to come back against University City Wednesday at 4 p.m.
“I think the message I told them is they always bounce back,” Light said. “This might be the lowest point again. We’ve got to come back again and find ourselves as individuals and as a team. No game is easy.”
Rockwood Summit was up 16-5 after one quarter, but the score hung at 17-7 for quite some time in the second quarter. Light felt his team missed chances to really cut into the lead.
“When it was 17-7 for a while, we kept coming down and missing shots, and getting free throws and missing,” Light said.
“We had a chance to chip into the lead and didn’t do it. They ended the quarter on a 12-1 run. After that, it was all down hill.”
Rockwood Summit was up 29-8 at the half and 51-10 through three quarters.
Raina Bryant and Jayla McLemore tied for the Rockwood Summit scoring lead with 11 points apiece.
Jasmine Manuel was next with 10 points.
Avery Vincent netted eight points while Julia Martens ended with seven. Ruth Vogel closed with five points.
Ashley Manalang and Ronnie Skorcz each added two points while Abby Potter scored one.
Rockwood Summit went 11-21 from the free-throw line and knocked down six three-point baskets.
For Washington, Paige Robinson was the top scorer with five points.
Grace Landwehr and Gabby Lindemann each had three points.
Washington went 3-11 from the free-throw line.
Monday’s game had a different meaning as well. Rockwood Summit and Washington are in the same district this year, so the contest could be used to help determine district tournament seedings in a couple of weeks.