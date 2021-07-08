The Midwest Rage had a strong showing at the Elsberry Wood Bat Tournament, but the team’s fourth win of the Fourth of July weekend was not in the cards.
In the finals of the tournament Sunday, the Rock Memorial Post 283 Seniors (12-9) defeated the Rage, 8-1.
The Rage went 2-1 in pool play, with the only other loss also coming at the hands of Post 283, 6-4 Saturday. The Rage defeated the NEMO Sixers in Sunday’s semifinal round, 3-1. In the other pool play games Friday, the Rage bested Sullivan Post 18, 11-4, and Hannibal Post 55 - Hampton, 6-0.
In Sunday’s final, Rock Memorial scored four runs in the first inning and two in the second to build an early lead. Post 283 added another run in the fifth.
Both teams scored once in the sixth.
Post 283 pitchers Brayden Kreutz, Trevor Quick and Gabe King combined to limit the Rage to just three hits, all singles.
Abe Fischer had two of the Rage’s hits and was also hit by a pitch.
Landon Valley singled, stole a base and scored the team’s lone run.
On the mound, Will Lingle recorded the first two outs and allowed four runs (two earned) on one hit and three walks.
Jack Schantz pitched the next 0.2 of an inning, allowing two runs on four hits.
Valley pitched 1.2 shutout innings, striking out one and allowing one hit and one walk.
Drew Jasper then pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on two walks and two hits with one strikeout.
Connor Skornia recorded the final two outs, allowing one walk.
The Rage concluded its original schedule Tuesday against the Eureka Post 187 Juniors in Ellisville.