Barring any unforeseen changes, the field has been set for the 2021 St. Francis Borgia Regional Girls Basketball Tournament sponsored by The Competitive Edge.
Eight teams are scheduled to compete with a newcomer leading the way.
Rock Bridge (8-2) holds the top seed. The Lady Bruins, ranked fourth in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 6 state poll, won the Rolla Tournament earlier this season, beating Fatima for the title, 40-33.
Rock Bridge’s two losses have been to Lee’s Summit West and Ozark.
Rock Bridge was one of the four teams left alive in the Class 5 state tournament when MSHSAA pulled the plug on competition due to COVID-19.
Defending champion Union (6-0) is seeded second. Pat Rapert returns all of his starting players from last year, including event MVP Reagan Rapert.
This will be Union’s first tournament of the season. The Lady ’Cats withdrew from the Lutheran South Tournament and were unable to play in their own event due to COVID-19 quarantine. It was the second time the team had to stop playing due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
Another event newcomer, Ft. Zumwalt South (10-4), is seeded third.
The Lady Bulldogs were beaten in the first two games of the season by Eureka and Battle at the Troy Tournament, but have won 10 of the 12 games since that point.
Ft. Zumwalt North already owns a win over Washington, 49-25.
Rock Bridge and Ft. Zumwalt South replaced Cardinal Ritter and Soldan this season.
Seeded fourth in Parkway South, a team which has been in the event for years and dominated for several years.
The Lady Patriots are 8-7 and had won their last two games (Seckman and Lafayette) heading into this week.
Host Borgia is seeded fifth. The Lady Knights enter this week at 7-10. Borgia won the consolation title at the Sullivan Tournament and captured third place at the Union Tournament.
Borgia’s focus is senior Avery Lackey, who surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season, and junior Kaitlyn Patke. Both interior players have made all-tournament teams this year.
Rockwood Summit, last year’s runner-up, is seeded sixth this year. The Lady Falcons (7-9) made the Class 4 quarterfinal round last season.
Guard Raina Bryant is a top returner for the Rockwood Summit.
Doug Light’s Washington Lady Jays are seeded seventh.
Washington (4-10) enters its own tournament looking to gain momentum.
The Lady Jays have posted wins over Pacific, Hermann, Wentzville Liberty and Ft. Zumwalt North so far this season.
University City (1-8) has the final seed for this year’s event. The lone win came Jan. 15 over Fox, 61-58.
The event opens Monday, Feb. 1, with Rock Bridge taking on University City in the 4 p.m. game.
Parkway South then will play Borgia at 5:30 p.m.
The 7 p.m. game features Ft. Zumwalt South and Rockwood Summit. Union plays Washington in the final game of the night at 8:30 p.m.
All second-round games will be played Wednesday, Feb. 3, with the final round taking place Saturday, Feb. 6.