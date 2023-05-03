Pacific struck first, but not as often Friday in the final round of the Blue Cat Tournament.
The Lady Indians (9-5-1) fell to Rock Bridge (7-6-1) in the consolation game of the tournament, 3-2.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pacific struck first, but not as often Friday in the final round of the Blue Cat Tournament.
The Lady Indians (9-5-1) fell to Rock Bridge (7-6-1) in the consolation game of the tournament, 3-2.
The teams were even at the half, 1-1, but Rock Bridge forged ahead with a pair of second half goals.
Pacific got one of those scores back inside of four minutes remaining and had a mad flurry of corner kicks in the closing seconds to keep fighting for an equalizer, but ran out of time.
“You’ve got a school of 700 in us for Class 3 against a Class 4 Rock Bridge school that’s got 2,500 kids and we came out with a game plan to shut down their No. 23 (Madison Hendershott),” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “We had Zoey Arnold shadow marking her the whole time, probably driving that kid crazy.”
Abby Hall staked Pacific to an early advantage, scoring after a long pass up the sideline in which she fought through the block of a defender and scored on a shot from just outside the top right corner of the 18-yard box.
Rock Bridge was able to equalize in the 29th minute as Madeline Malone pumped in the first of her two scores on the day.
The score remained knotted until minute 49 when Kendall Watson put the Lady Bruins in front.
Malone completed her brace in the 70th minute.
In minute 76, Clark took a corner kick that Rock Bridge headed back out of the box toward the sideline where Clark was the only player.
Clark recovered the ball and smashed it over everybody where it landed just in front of the goal and bounced in.
“We put the first goal in, but they’re a good team, so they were bound to find a way to climb back in,” Smith said. “I was proud of the girls for the way we bounced back from going down a goal, even two goals, not giving up and trying to see it through. Maybe one more minute left and we can sneak it in the back of the net, and that would have been a huge win. But still, it was a great game, and I think it’s the best game we’ve played all season.”
Pacific goalkeeper Elayna Dubbs notched 11 saves in the contest.
Caroline Tomlinson was pressed into emergency goalkeeping duties in the final minutes after a collision forced Dubbs off the field for the final 1:41 of play.
Tomlinson recorded one save in two shutout minutes.
“We marked her down with a save and she didn’t let up a goal, so that’s awesome,” Smith said. “We hope Dubbs is okay.”
Pacific had two throw-ins into the box and two corner kicks in the last frantic minute of play as it sought to tie the score.
The Lady Indians are home Tuesday to host Lindbergh at 5 p.m.
Pacific will then play St. Francis Borgia Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a rematch of the Blue Cat Tournament consolation semifinals, a 2-1 win for Pacific.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.