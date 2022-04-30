Rock Bridge, 12th in the most recent Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 4 power rankings, became the first team to book a place in the Blue Cat Cup championship match.
The Lady Bruins (12-3-1) shut out St. Francis Borgia Regional, 4-0, at Union’s Stierberger Stadium, to finish unbeaten in Blue Pool play.
“They are clearly very-well coached,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “Their ability to pass on the move, people getting to open spots and making perfect passes to anyone shows how good they are. They are fundamentally sound and extremely tough to play against.”
Rock Bridge also won Tuesday at Washington, 3-1.
That means the Lady Bruins will face Ft. Zumwalt West Friday at Stierberger Stadium for the title. The match is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Rock Bridge scored two goals in each half against Borgia. The final one came in the closing minutes.
Ella Hendershott scored both first-half goals. Kylar Serio netted the second-half goals. Riley Richardson logged two assists and Madeline Malone added one.
Despite the loss, Severino was happy with her team’s effort.
“The majority of the game, we had freshmen and sophomores with a couple of juniors and seniors on the field,” Severino said.
“We played a young team tonight and a couple of them never had played in a varsity game before. I really think they stepped up tot the challenge and provided us with the depth we needed.”
Severino said a positive to that is that the younger players are picking up valuable experience for the future.
“We’re looking at it as something that will make them better,” Severino said.