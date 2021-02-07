For a half, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights were on course for an upset.
Through most of the third quarter, the stunner remained a possibility.
And then Rock Bridge woke up.
The top-seeded Lady Bruins (12-2) quickly pulled away in the final 2:30 of the third quarter and moved on to beat Borgia (9-11) in the Borgia Competitive Edge Tournament semifinals, 58-39.
“I think it has really shown that with the schedule we’ve played, when we play these big teams we’re not too intimidated,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We played really loose and we shot really well in that first half. Rock Bridge shot much better than we did in the second half and you could see that takeover and the big team comes out ahead.”
Rock Bridge will play Union (10-0) Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for the title while Borgia plays Ft. Zumwalt South (10-4) for third place.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” Houlihan said. “It will be a good battle against a team we haven’t played.”
Borgia jumped out to the early lead over Rock Bridge, scoring the first five points.
Borgia was up 8-2 and 16-4 before the Lady Bruins trimmed the advantage to 16-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Borgia senior Avery Lackey did just about everything in the opening quarter, scoring 12 of Borgia’s 16 points, grabbing rebounds, blocking shots and sparking the team.
It seemed that she did everything but keep the book, sweep the floor and work the concession stand during that eight-minute span.
“Both offensively and defensively, Avery was impressive,” Houlihan said. “She can make us go. She gets a lot of attention, but she deserves a lot of attention at times with what she can do. She can protect the rim and step out and hit a three. She’s a gamer. She loves to compete on the big stage. That shows as a senior as well.”
In the second quarter, Borgia went cold, getting only four points, but the Lady Knights still led at the break, 20-17.
Rock Bridge finally erased the deficit when Averi Kroenke knocked down a wide open 10-foot shot from the left side of the lane with 6:04 to go in the third quarter.
However, that just brought Borgia’s offense back to life. For the next three and a half minutes, the teams traded baskets.
Up by two, the Lady Bruins went on a 10-4 run to close out the quarter and take a 41-35 lead into the final eight minutes.
“You cannot give those guys that much of an opportunity to get wide open shots,” Houlihan said. “Miscues on the defensive end hurt. On the offensive end, we couldn’t match them.”
Borgia needed something quickly to get back into the game. Instead, Rock Bridge opened with a seven-point spurt to start the fourth quarter and put the game out of reach.
Quickly, the lead grew and ended at 19 points, 58-39.
“We just couldn’t get it done in the fourth quarter tonight,” Houlihan said.
Lackey followed her big first quarter by leading the Lady Knights in scoring with 17 points. She also had nine rebounds, three blocked shots, two assists and a steal.
Lackey hit Borgia’s lone three-point basket and went 2-3 from the free-throw line. As a team, Borgia was 4-5 from the stripe.
Kaitlyn Patke had her second double-double of the tournament with 10 points and 11 rebounds. She also had two steals and one assist.
“Kaitlyn Patke did an awesome job on the offensive boards to keep us in it,” Houlihan said. “That’s what she does. She gets in there and works hard.”
Audrey Richardson netted six points with four rebounds and three assists.
Jenna Ulrich closed with four points, a rebound and a steal.
Lexie Meyer added two points and a rebound.
Mya Hillermann pulled down three rebounds and added two assists and two steals.
Callyn Weber posted two rebounds with one assist and a steal.
Natalie Alferman added an assist. Grace Rickman had two steals.
For Rock Bridge, Kroenke led the way with 22 points. She scored 18 of those in the second half.
KK Brodie closed with 10 points.
Christina Maltsberger and Mary Primus each scored nine points.
Haylie Sims was next with three points and Nina Maddox added two points.
Rock Bridge hit four three-point baskets and went 2-3 from the free-throw line.