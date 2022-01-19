Union was able to beat the weather Friday night in Columbia.
Beating the Rock Bridge Bruins, however, was a different matter.
Rock Bridge beat the Wildcats (7-8), 73-65.
“I was really proud of how we competed,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “If we come out and compete like that every night, I will be able to live with whatever the result is. It was a pretty hostile crowd on the road after a long bus trip and we left it all on the floor.
“We played hard and didn’t back down even though there were a couple moments in the game when things could have gone south,” Simmons said.
Rock Bridge led for most of the game. The Bruins held a 19-16 lead after one quarter. It was 35-26 at the half and 49-43 through three quarters.
Kaden Motley paced the Wildcats with 18 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Ryan Rapert was next with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Tanner Hall netted 11 points with two rebounds and an assist.
Matthew Seely hit a trio of three-point baskets for his nine points. He also had five rebounds, one assist and a steal.
Collin Gerdel posted eight points, five assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.
Liam Hughes added five points and a rebound.
Union knocked down 11 three-point baskets. Hall, Motley and Seely each had three and Rapert ended with two.
The Wildcats went 8-13 from the free-throw line.
Union hits the road Wednesday, playing at Elsberry. Union is seeded third for next week’s Union Tournament.