After both teams suffered a 1-0 loss Monday, Washington and Rock Bridge came out ready to score Wednesday.
Rock Bridge (5-6-1) did so more often in the second-round matchup of the Blue Cat Tournament, defeating Washington (6-9) at Scanlan Stadium, 3-1.
“Same old story for the Washington Blue Jays last night,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We played well at times, we made the correct run at times, we played the correct ball at times, we just did not put it all together for a long enough period to beat a team like Rock Bridge and the talent they have on the field.”
Rock Bridge secured a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Kloey O’Connell put Washington on the scoreboard in the second half, assisted by Addison Vodnansky.
“We competed hard for 80 minutes physically, we just need to bring that competition mentally for 80 minutes,” Fischer said. “We had some let downs and missed opportunities up top, we lost too many 50/50 balls in the middle, and our defenders didn’t communicate enough which spread us out too much and allowed them to make timely runs between us. We have lots of positives to take from our two games this week so far.”
Washington will play St. Francis Borgia at 3 p.m. Friday in Union for seventh place in the tournament.
Rock Bridge advances to play Pacific for the consolation title in the following game at 4:45 p.m.