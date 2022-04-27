St. Clair Activities Director Brian Robbins is one of eight athletic/activities directors to be recognized by the Missouri Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association for their work this year.
Robbins was recently named the AD of the Year for the South Central region.
Also the school’s head football coach, Robbins has been the AD since 2014.
Other high school ADs recognized include:
• Southwest region — Skyline’s Jim Brown.
• Central region — Pleasant Hill’s Jim Oliver.
• Northwest region — Maryville’s Mat Beu.
• Kansas City region — Park Hill South’s John Carr.
• Southeast region — Kennett’s James Vaughan.
• Northeast region — South Callaway’s Tony Brandt.
• St. Louis region — Parkway’s Mike Roth.
South Central ADs of the year from the area have included Union’s Dan Ridgeway (2020), Hermann’s Todd Anderson (2018), Union’s Chris Arand (2015, now the AD at St. Francis Borgia Regional), Washington’s Bill Deckelman (2014), Owensville’s Josh Hoener (2013, now superintendent at New Haven), Pacific’s Andy Herbst (2012), Cuba’s Steve Schuette (2011), Hermann’s Linda Birk (2003), Union’s David Eads (2002), Cuba’s Michael Voigt (2000), St. James’ Jack Bailey (1998), Gasconade County’s John Hoener (1997), Borgia’s Doug Light (1996), Hermann’s Doug Smith (1995) and Union’s Del Rinne (1993).
Light, currently the girls basketball head coach at Washington, was also the Central district’s AD of the Year in 2013 while working at Helias Catholic.