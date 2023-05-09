One day after clinching at least a share of Washington’s first baseball conference championship in more than three decades, the Blue Jays made certain they would share the honor with no one.
Washington (20-7, 9-1) defeated Holt (11-16, 3-7) in Wentzville, 8-0, to finish out the league schedule and remain one game ahead of Ft. Zumwalt South in the race for the Gateway Athletic Conference Central title.
The conference championship is the first for Washington since 1991 (Four Rivers Conference) and the program’s first ever as part of the GAC.
“This is our first baseball conference (title) in the GAC, which is arguably the toughest conference in the state of Missouri, or at least the GAC South is, but the GAC Central has always been very strong too, as we had never won one,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “We’re excited to do that and it’s awesome to be able to do that for our kids and our school.”
The Blue Jays featured a lineup full of 13 seniors who Gough said have established a winning culture.
“Now the bar has been set,” Gough said. “We’ve just got to keep getting to that bar and the younger guys are learning from the older guys. It’s been a really great experience. I was the freshman coach this group of seniors’ freshman year, when I coached them for 11 practices and then we got shut down for COVID. That’s something that I will always remember with this group and am so proud for them to always be able to call themselves conference champions.”
Washington struck for two runs in the first inning on a Hanon Jarvis RBI single and a bases-loaded hit by pitch for Grant Trentmann.
Two more runs followed in the third inning as Gavin Matchell smashed a two-run home run to make it 4-0.
Sam Paule picked up an RBI single in the fourth and Aden Pecka did the same in the sixth.
The final two runs came in the seventh inning on a productive RBI groundout from Hayden Burns and a Kaner Young RBI single.
“We scored in five different innings and the top of my lineup, all of 1-4, had multiple hits,” Gough said. “We were sort of top-heavy there. Very happy with our effort. We did a lot of things well.”
Paule paced the offense with three hits, all singles, and scored a run.
Matchell homered, doubled and walked. He scored twice and drove in two.
Pecka singled twice, stole two bases, scored and drove in a run.
Jarvis singled twice, walked, scored three times and drove in a run.
Young’s RBI single came in his only at-bat.
Ethan Stellhorn was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Washington divided pitching duties among six different players.
Matchell pitched three shutout innings to get things started. He struck out one and walked one while allowing four hits and hitting one batter.
Drew Bunge tossed a shutout inning in relief.
Ben Loesing pitched 0.1 of an inning and allowed two walks and one hit.
Hunter Bakameyer pitched one full inning and struck out one.
Quintin Parker pitched 0.2 of an inning and allowed two hits.
Ian Junkin closed out the win with a shutout seventh inning, striking out one.
Holt also used several pitchers in the contest, starting with Connor Seibert for the first inning with two runs allowed on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Max Noto (one inning, two runs on one hit and one walk with one strikeout), Carson Houran (one inning, no runs, no hits, one strikeout), Ben Kolb (three innings, two runs, four hits, three strikeouts) and Hunter Brickson (one inning, two runs on two hits, one strikeout) each pitched out of the Holt bullpen.
All eight of Holt’s hits in the contest were singles — two from Jackson Bauers and one apiece from Ben Brickey, Nate Crews, Kyle Edgar, Chase Lasater, Trevor Lovall and Seibert.
Washington finishes out the week Friday on the road at Francis Howell for a 2 p.m. doubleheader.