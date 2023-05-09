One day after clinching at least a share of Washington’s first baseball conference championship in more than three decades, the Blue Jays made certain they would share the honor with no one.

Washington (20-7, 9-1) defeated Holt (11-16, 3-7) in Wentzville, 8-0, to finish out the league schedule and remain one game ahead of Ft. Zumwalt South in the race for the Gateway Athletic Conference Central title.