Rickman’s brace lifts Knights into state title match
Adam Rickman netted his second goal of the game with 1:06 left in regulation to lift the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights to a 2-1 win over Bishop DuBourg Friday in the MHSAA Class 1 semifinals.
Borgia (14-9) will play Saturday at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton against either Summit Christian Academy or New Covenant Academy. Those teams were playing in the second semifinal. Bishop DuBourg (14-12) will play the other one for third place.
Rickman’s game winner came on an assist from Landon Aprill and went to the lower right corner.
Borgia outshot the Cavaliers, 22-5, with 11 of those on net.
The Knights also managed eight corner kicks to two for Bishop DuBourg.
Rickman opened scoring 5:18 into the game with an assist from Zach Mort.
In the 14th minute, the Cavaliers took advantage of a Borgia error and Austin Bergmann put his shot into the top left corner. That’s how it stood through the half and late in the game.
Justin Mort made one save in goal for Borgia. Kevin Henson stopped nine Borgia shots.
More on this game will be in the Wednesday Missourian.