Game Winner
Borgia junior forward Adam Rickman takes the game-winning shot with 1:06 to play in regulation Friday at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. The goal, Rickman's second of the game, allowed Borgia to edge Bishop DuBourg in the MSHSAA Class 1 semifinals. Borgia plays Saturday for the championship at 11 a.m.

 Bill Battle

Rickman’s brace lifts Knights into state title match

Adam Rickman netted his second goal of the game with 1:06 left in regulation to lift the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights to a 2-1 win over Bishop DuBourg Friday in the MHSAA Class 1 semifinals.