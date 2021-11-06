Sophomore Adam Rickman scored three goals and added an assist Tuesday as the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights opened Class 1 District 4 boys soccer play with a 5-0 home shutout of Missouri Military Academy.
“The boys worked hard and made it happen,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said.
The win put the second-seeded Knights (4-17) into Wednesday’s title match against top-seeded Tolton Catholic (12-7), a 2-1 overtime winner against No. 4 Fatima Tuesday.
MMA finished the season at 5-9.
The output was Borgia’s biggest offensive game since Sept. 23, when the Knights beat St. Clair, 8-0.
“We needed that,” Strohmeyer said. “We played a tough schedule and a lot of good teams. It’s difficult to score. It worked tonight.”
Rickman scored Borgia’s opening goal 30 seconds into the game to give the Knights the lead.
“Those can go either way,” Strohmeyer said. “Sometimes you can get the early goals and then relax too much. The guys kept their intensity up and kept after that.”
Anthony Strohmeyer made it 2-0 with a goal in the 10th minute.
Borgia led 2-0 at the half.
MMA had a goal ruled out on offsides in the opening half.
Zach Mort made it 3-0 with 27:56 to play.
Rickman added his second goal with 8:36 on the clock and scored again with 5:15 left in regulation.
Justin Mort stopped seven MMA shots.
“I’m really happy with the clean sheet from the defense and keeper,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “It was a total game tonight.”
The Colonels hit the crossbar or post multiple times against the Knights.
“You take the luck along with the skill, and that’s the way the game goes,” Daniel Strohmeyer said.
Zach Mort added two assists, and Tyler Kromer assisted on one goal.
MMA goalie John Latenser kept it from being a bigger Borgia margin with several key saves, including a couple of point-blank stops on breakaways.