Averaging 19.3 points, 11 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.3 steals and one blocked shot per game, St. Francis Borgia junior Adam Rickman was named the KLPW MVP of the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday.

The honor came a week after Rickman scored all three goals for Borgia’s boys soccer team which won the Class 1 state title.