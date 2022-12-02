Averaging 19.3 points, 11 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.3 steals and one blocked shot per game, St. Francis Borgia junior Adam Rickman was named the KLPW MVP of the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday.
The honor came a week after Rickman scored all three goals for Borgia’s boys soccer team which won the Class 1 state title.
“I’m glad to be back on the basketball court,” Rickman said. “Soccer was a fun time, but now it’s on to a new season.”
Borgia defeated University City in the championship and the Knights led the Washington Missourian All-Tournament Team with three selections.
Senior Grant Schroeder and junior Brody Denbow also were honored.
“You feel good for Adam, but it’s a team thing, too,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Adam’s not going to be able to do that if his teammates don’t get him the ball and don’t help him on defense. A lot of points Adam got were passes from Grant, especially in the first two games. Grant would penetrate and dump off and he got some easy shots. Adam played pretty exceptional offensively and he rebounded.”
Schroeder averaged 18.3 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. He also knocked down 17 of 21 free-throw chances including all 10 he attempted in the fourth quarter of Borgia’s 58-53 win over University City in the championship game.
Denbow averaged 10.3 points per game with 2 rebounds and two assists per game. Denbow and Schroeder each hit four three-point baskets.
Schroeder said it was a team championship.
“We played so well because we play so unselfish,” Schroeder said. “We play good team-style basketball. All I can do is credit my teammates. They make me look good just as much as I can help them. It was a team effort.”
Runner-up University City put two players on the all-tournament team. Sophomore forward Jayden Creighton averaged six points, 6.7 rebounds and one blocked shot per game.
Sophomore guard Miyel Taylor averaged 11.3 points, four rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He knocked down five of his eight three-point baskets in the second half of the championship game against Borgia.
Washington, the third-place team, had two players honored.
Junior Adyn Kleinheider led the team in dunks and averaged 15.7 points per game.
Senior Mark Hensley averaged 18 points per game, including a 27-point outburst against Ft. Zumwalt North in the third-place game.
Sophomore Kobe Anderson was the Ft. Zumwalt North representative. He averaged 21.3 points, four rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Union won the consolation title and junior guard Ryan Rapert was honored. He averaged 19 points per game.
Pacific’s representative was senior guard Jack Meyer, who checked in at 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He hit eight three-point shots.
“He did have a good tournament,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “He’s a guy we’re going to need this season, just moving forward with the way he can shoot, attack and finish at the free-throw line. I’m really proud of him and excited to see the rest of the season he’s got.”
Owensville captured the seventh-place title by winning over Metro Saturday. Senior guard Will Lauth was picked for the all-tournament team after averaging 18.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and two assists per game.
Metro senior guard Amari Foluke was the event’s leading scorer while representing his team on the all-tournament squad.
Foluke netted 100 points with a 41-point effort against Union, a 30-point night against Borgia and a 29-point effort against Owensville.
He scored 68.5 percent of his team’s points (100 of 146) for the tournament.
With research, Foluke did not set scoring records, however. The single-game record is 48, set by Fred Semke of Orchard Farm in 1976. Don Johnson of St. Mary’s scored 106 points in the 1965 tournament.