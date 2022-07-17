Rhineland Post 147 went from last-minute addition to upset winner Wednesday in the Ninth District Senior Legion Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Rhineland (9-11) was added to the five-team event after Hannibal Post 55, the initial fifth seed, dropped out. After falling to No. 4 Pacific, Rhineland bounced back to knock out second-seeded St. Peters (16-10), 6-3.
Post 147 advanced to Thursday’s losers’ bracket rematch with Pacific.
The winner of that game faced Union in the nightcap. The second game survivor moves to Friday’s championship series against Washington Post 218.
Rhineland rode the arm of Parker Anderson, who went 6.2 innings before he reached the pitch limit. Anderson allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while fanning 10 St. Peters batters.
Reese Rehmert got the final out.
St. Peters got a complete game from Connor Harlow, who allowed six runs (four earned) on seven this, five walks and three hit batters. He struck out three.
Rhineland opened scoring in the third inning with a single run. Post 147 added two more runs in the fourth.
St. Peters got onto the scoreboard with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Both teams scored in the seventh with Rhineland adding three runs and St. Peters scoring twice.
Rhineland outhit St. Peters, 7-5. St. Peters made two errors to one for Rhineland.
Kenny Hoener led Post 147 with two hits, including a triple.
Anderson also tripled while Gavin Moore, Gavin Hackmann, Trace Erfling and Reese Rehmert singled.
Jordan Heying walked twice. Anderson, Erfling and Rane Rehmert walked once.
Hoener, JJ Mundwiller and Moore were hit by pitches.
Hoener, Anderson, Moore, Erfling and Reese Rehmert scored.
Mundwiller had two RBIs. Moore, Erfling and Reese Rehmert drove in one.
Three of the St. Peters hits were for extra bases. Gavin King tripled. Alexander Huebner and Alexander McCrary doubled.
Dylan Alsop and Carson Houran singled.
Andrew Wojewoda walked.
King, Wojewoda and Houran each scored once.
McCrary drove in two runs. Huebner had one RBI.