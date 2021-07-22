The Washington Post 218 Seniors’ hopes of winning a district championship were dashed Saturday, but the season continues.
Post 218 (17-11) fell to Rhineland Post 147 (12-4) in the losers’ bracket final of the Ninth District Tournament at Wildcat Ballpark, 4-1.
Post 147 advanced to the championship round, defeating Hannibal Post 55 (Culp) once Sunday, 6-4, but Hannibal came back to carry the winner-take-all rematch, 7-3.
Because Post 218 is hosting the Zone 1 Tournament, both Hannibal and Washington advance.
Rhineland knocked Post 218 from the district tournament behind a complete-game pitching effort from Parker Anderson, who struck out three and scattered seven Washington hits and one walk to only allow one run.
“Offensively, we just didn’t have an answer for Parker Anderson,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We put up seven hits against him, but they were scattered through the game. He’s tough, but our approach was good. We hit a lot of hard balls off of him that were right at their fielders. It didn’t go our way, but if we keep hitting like that, they’ll find the holes, and we’ll be in good shape.”
Post 147 scored right away in the top of the first. The score remained 1-0 until Post 218 tied things up in the bottom of the fifth when Sam Turilli singled through the right side of the infield with the bases loaded to plate Jarrett Hamlett.
Rhineland came back with three runs in the top of the sixth to finish scoring.
Post 218’s seven hits were all singles. Turilli and Cody Vondera both had two hits. Sam Paule, Hamlett and Louis Paule each hit safely once.
Calvin Straatmann drew the walk and stole a base.
Sam Paule pitched for Post 218. In six innings, he struck out six and allowed four runs on eight hits and five walks.
“He pitched a great game with a 1-1 tie going into the sixth,” Getsee said. “I should have given the Rhineland team a different look, but Sam was rolling, and we stuck with him. Calvin Straatmann came in for the final frame and kept them off the board to give us a chance.”
Straatmann worked through the final inning, striking out one and needing just six pitches to retire the side.
Post 147 backed Anderson’s effort on the mound with eight hits.
“Rhineland did a great job of putting runs on the board and hitting Sam’s pitches, so we tip our caps to them this time,” Getsee said. “Our defense played another solid game behind him, so that is a great sign heading into the zone tournament.”
Chase McKague, Seth Wilkerson and Anderson each doubled.
Trevor Abernathy singled twice. McKague, Anderson and Jon Utley each singled once.
Wilkerson, Abernathy, Ethan Towery and Reese Rehmert scored the Rhineland runs.
McKague was credited with two RBIs. Utley and Anderson both drove in one.
Walks were issued to Parker Anderson, Trent Anderson, JJ Mundwiller, Utley and Towery.
Kenny Hoener was hit by a pitch.
The Senior Zone 1 Tournament begins Thursday at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School with Jefferson City Post 5 taking on Hannibal Post 55 at 3 p.m., followed by Post 218 against NEMO Post 6 at 5:30.