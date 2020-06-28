Focusing on the positives, the Union 14A baseball team scored three runs Wednesday night in Hermann against Rhineland.
However, Rhineland ended the contest with 22 runs.
“We had a rough night last night but the kids didn’t quit,” Union Manager Gary D’Onofrio said. “We needed a run in the third inning to keep the game going and we got some good hustle out of Hunter Kleekamp and Nick D’Onofrio drove him in with a triple.”
Rhineland jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning and added three runs in the second and another in the third.
Rhineland scored 10 times in the top of the fourth inning, making it 16-1.
Union came back with another run in the fourth.
“We kept battling in the fourth also, when Karson Wright singled and D’Onofrio drove him in with a sac fly.”
Rhineland scored six additional runs in the fifth and Union ended with another one-run rally as the game ended after five innings.
Union had six hits in the game and D’Onofrio said there were some good performances.
“Kyle Cudney had two hits and pitched well,” D’Onofrio said. “Will Hoer did a good job pitching. Kleekamp and D’Onofrio had pretty good defensive games with 11 outs between the two of them.”
Cudney’s hits both were singles. D’Onofrio tripled and Kleekamp doubled.
Braeden Pracht and Wright singled.
Ardell Young, D’Onofrio and Karson Eads walked.
D’Onofrio, Kleekamp and Young stole one base apiece.
Young, Kleekamp and Wright scored the runs. D’Onofrio had two RBIs.
D’Onofrio started and went an inning, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Young allowed three runs on three walks and a hit batter.
Cudney was next, throwing 2.1 innings while allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on six hits and six walks. He struck out two.
Will Hoer finished the game, allowing seven runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks. He struck out one over 1.2 innings.
Union returned to action Thursday with a doubleheader in Kirkwood.