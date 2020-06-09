Union’s 15A baseball team fought to tie Tuesday’s game in Hermann against Rhineland in the sixth inning.
However, the host squad retook the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to win, 3-1.
It marked a sweep of Union teams for Rhineland (3-1). The host team also beat the Union 14A team earlier in the evening, 12-11.
Rhineland grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom of the second. Union (1-2) tied it in the top of the sixth.
Union returned to action in the Washington Tournament, playing Eureka Thursday night.
The Union 15A team will play Elsberry Saturday at noon and Jefferson City Sunday at 2 p.m. to conclude pool play. The top two teams in each four-team pool move to the semifinals.
In Tuesday’s game, there wasn’t much offense for either team as Rhineland outhit Union, 4-2. Rhineland pitchers struck out 16 Union batters. Union’s pitchers had 13 strikeouts.
Rhineland made two errors to Union’s one.
Union’s hits were singles by Jayden Overschmidt and Will Mentz.
Luke Koch and Colton Morrow walked while Cooper Bailey was hit by a pitch.
Bailey stole two bases. Koch and Morrow each had one stolen base.
Bailey scored the run and Mentz drove him home.
Union used four pitchers in the game.
Koch started and went an inning, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Overschmidt pitched three innings, striking out five.
Borgmann took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over one inning. He struck out three.
Will Mentz pitched the final inning, striking out three.
Parker Anderson went five innings for Rhineland, allowing two walks and one hit batter while striking out 12.
Kanner Young was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on two hits over an inning. He struck out two.
Anderson had two hits, including a double.
Trace Erfling doubled. Young singled.
Gavin Hackmann walked twice. Gavin Moore and Reese Rehmerdt each walked once.
Rhineland had three stolen bases with Rehmerdt, Young and Coffee each getting one.
Moore, Erfling and Young scored the runs. Erfling, Anderson and Rehmerdt had one RBI apiece.