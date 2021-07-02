Rhineland Post 147 remained in contention for the Ninth District Senior Legion regular season pennant Monday in Union, sweeping Post 297 in a doubleheader, 2-1 and 9-5.
Rhineland (9-3, 5-1) won the league game by holding off Union (9-8-1, 2-5) and then completed the sweep in the second contest.
Rhineland is a half-game behind Ninth District leader Elsberry Post 226 with games remaining against Washington Post 218 (Wednesday in Washington) and Sullivan Post 18.
Union, which is tied with St. Charles Post 312 for fifth in the standings, plays St. Peters Post 313 Tuesday.
“Our record in district games puts us toward the bottom of the standings, but we have played every top team except one close,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “I feel like it’s taken us a while, but we now have a good idea who our best arms are moving forward, and when we have our full lineup available, we’ve been able to put a team on the field that can score some runs.”
First game
Scoring twice in the top of the sixth, Rhineland was able to hold on in the league contest for a win, 2-1.
“In the district game, to only give up two hits all night to that lineup is a good job by our team,” Bailey said. “Unfortunately, over half of our walks and all of our errors came in the sixth inning when they scored all of their runs, and that’s all it takes when the other team has a good pitcher on the bump.”
Union took the early lead with a run in the bottom of the third, but Rhineland came back.
Post 147 was able to pick up the win despite being held to two hits by Union pitcher Evan Hall.
Union had seven hits and also made two errors in the game.
Neither run was earned. Hall also walked three and struck out two over six innings.
Rhineland’s Parker Anderson scattered seven hits and didn’t walk any batters over seven innings. The run was earned, and he struck out four.
Gavin Wencker was the only batter with multiple hits, and he had two.
“Gavin Wencker had four of our nine hits on the night,” Bailey said. “He’s come a long way from when he first started playing ball for us two summers ago. He’s got some pop in his bat and has become a player that has improved his contact rate and putting the ball in play. He’s someone we need in the lineup if we want to win some games come tournament time.”
Luke Koch, Marshall Gebert, Will Mentz, Conner Borgmann and Blake Borgmann had one hit apiece.
Wencker stole a base.
Koch scored the run, and Gebert posted the RBI.
For Rhineland, Kenny Hoener and Jon Utley recorded the hits. Trent Anderson, Brock Shockley and Utley walked.
Parker Anderson, Hoener and Chase McKague stole bases.
McKague and Ethan Towery scored the runs. Parker Anderson drove in both.
Second game
The teams reversed roles for the second game, and Rhineland jumped on top in the opening frame with one run.
Union tied it in the top of the third, but Rhineland scored five runs in the bottom of that inning.
Post 147 added its final three runs in the fifth.
Union chipped back with one run in the sixth and three in the seventh, but the game ended when the final rally did.
Each team was credited with two hits. Union made four errors to Rhineland’s three.
Union batters drew seven walks, and Rhineland had six. Rhineland also had six batters hit by pitches. Union had one.
Alex Kuelker started on the hill for Post 297 and went two innings, allowing four runs on two hits, three walks and three hit batters.
Gebert pitched one inning, allowing two unearned runs on three walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Koch pitched the last three innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hit batters. He struck out four.
Rane Rehmert was the winning pitcher for Post 147. He went 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on one hit, three walks and a hit batter. Rehmert fanned four.
Trevor Abernathy pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing a walk and striking out one.
Seth Wilkerson finished out the game. Over an inning, he allowed three runs, one earned, on one hit and three walks. He struck out one.
Wencker had both of Union’s hits with a pair of doubles.
Hayden Burke and Coleton Anderson walked twice. Conner Borgmann, Hall and Hayden Schiller walked once.
Hall was hit by a pitch.
Hall stole two bases. Anderson, Conner Borgmann and Burke each had one steal.
Burke and Wencker each scored twice. Blake Borgmann scored once.
Burke, Conner Borgmann, Hall and Anderson each drove in one run.
Parker Anderson and Wilkerson had the Rhineland hits.
McKague and Towery walked twice. Parker Anderson and Gavin Hackmann each walked once.
Hoener was hit by pitches three times. Reese Rehmert was hit twice, and Trent Anderson was struck once.
Hoener stole two bases.
Trent Anderson, Towery and Wilkerson each stole one base.
Parker Anderson scored two runs. Wilkerson, McKague, Trent Anderson, Hoener, Hackmann, Reese Rehmert and Towery scored once.
Wilkerson, McKague, Hoener and Towery drove in runs.