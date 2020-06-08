Close.
Union’s 14A baseball team’s effort to win its first game of the season Tuesday in Hermann fell short in the top of the seventh inning, 12-11.
“Tuesday night against Hermann, the team played a lot better,” Union Manager Gary D’Onofrio said.
Union (0-3) opened its game with Rhineland with four runs in the top of the first frame. Rhineland scored once in the first and tied it with three runs in the second. Rhineland went up with four runs in the third.
Each side scored once in the fourth and once in the fifth. Union added three runs in the sixth. Rhineland scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, taking a 12-9 lead.
Union pushed two runs across in the top of the seventh and had runners on first and second when Rhineland turned a double play to end the game.
“We played a lot cleaner game,” D’Onofrio said. “We just need to throw more strikes.”
Rhineland outhit Union, 13-6, but made six errors to Union’s one.
Nick D’Onofrio had three of the six hits, including a double.
Hunter Kleekamp, Karson Eads and Karson Wright each had one hit.
Union drew 10 walks. Kyle Cudney walked three times. Hunter Kleekamp and Cole Cudney walked twice. Braeden Pracht, Aaron Sterner and Patrick Nolan walked once.
Union had four batters hit by pitches. Nathan Keith was hit twice. Kleekamp and Young were hit once.
Eads, Kleekamp and Nolan each stole a base.
D’Onofrio, Kleekamp and Cole Cudney each scored twice. Young, Will Hoer, Eads, Nolan and Kyle Cudney scored once.
D’Onofrio drove in four runs. Eads drove in two and Kleekamp had one RBI.
Union used six pitchers. Young pitched the first, allowing a run on one hit, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Pracht pitched the second, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out two.
Wright got one out, allowing four runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one.
Kyle Cudney tossed two innings, allowing two runs on five hits.
Nolan retired two batters.
Sterner pitched the final inning, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out three.
Rhineland used five different pitchers. Combined, they allowed 11 runs (nine earned) on six hits and 10 walks. They struck out nine.
Rhineland batters had 13 hits while drawing eight walks and one hit batter. Rhineland had five doubles and stole three bases.
Trace Erfling and Jordan Heying were credited with three hits apiece, according to Union’s statistics.