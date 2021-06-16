The New Haven Post 366 Seniors got their first official action of the summer Wednesday at Hermann City Park.
Rhineland Post 147 (7-3) recorded the win in the contest, 6-2, as reported on the Missouri American Legion Baseball Ninth District website. Results of the second game of a doubleheader were not reported.
Post 147 reported scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a 0-0 tie. Both teams then scored twice in the sixth inning.
New Haven’s reported hits included a pair of doubles from Brady Simpson and Jared Lause.
Isaac Vedder was credited with two singles and an RBI.
Wes Hinson and Braden Lallier were awarded singles.
Hinson and August Panhorst scored the two New Haven runs.
Owen Borcherding walked twice, and Hinson drew one walk.
Lallier was hit by a pitch.
Borcherding started on the mound and tossed three shutout innings, striking out two and allowing one hit and two walks.
Hinson pitched two innings, allowing four runs on two hits and five walks with one strikeout.
Vedder did not record an out, walking three and allowing two runs.
Jared Mistler finished the pitching duties with a popout, a hit batter and two groundouts.
Rhineland put together three hits as Seth Wilkerson doubled, singled, walked, scored and drove in two runs.
Jon Utley doubled, walked and drove in a run.
Rhineland drew 10 walks in total.
Ethan Towery scored two runs. Kenny Hoener, JJ Mundwiller and Rane Rehmert each scored once.
Hoener tossed all seven innings, striking out eight and allowing two unearned runs.
Post 366 also reportedly lost by a 6-2 score Sunday at home against St. Peters Post 313. Details from that game were not available at print deadline.
Next up for New Haven is a home game Thursday against Union Post 297, starting at 6 p.m.