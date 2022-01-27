Down two starters and other key reserves, the Washington basketball Blue Jays remained unfazed Monday night.
That paid off as the fifth-seeded Blue Jays logged a 70-65 overtime victory against No. 4 Rockwood Summit to open the Union Tournament.
“It was a hodge-podge group of kids who trust one another, are coachable and believe in the next man up,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “I know they’re excited for the win.”
The Blue Jays had three starters in the lineup, but several who haven’t seen much playing time stepped up to make a difference.
“Credit to Rockwood Summit,” Young said. “They had us scouted very well. They had our varsity guys scouted and didn’t know what our bench would do.”
Washington took the early lead and led for most of the first quarter before Dominic Nenninger knocked down a three to give the Falcons a 19-16 lead after eight minutes.
Washington charged back to take a 34-28 lead at the intermission.
Rockwood Summit got four quick three-point baskets early in the third quarter, but the Blue Jays were equal to the rally and chipped back. It was 45-45 through three quarters.
Down the stretch, Washington held a slim lead. Nenninger hit a shot to tie it, and the Falcons had the final shot but couldn’t score. That sent the game into overtime tied, 55-55.
The Blue Jays scored the first nine points of the extra session and held on for the five-point win.
“A couple of weeks ago, we talked about skill versus trust,” Young said. “I think our kids really trusted each other and bought into their teammates, not the program or system, but their teammates.I think that really showed tonight by how well they talked on the floor and how well they believed in next man up.”
Washington’s three remaining starters, Sam Paule, Mark Hensley and Todd Bobo combined for 42 of the Washington points.
Hensley led the way with 23 points, including going 7-8 from the free-throw line.
Paule hit four of Washington’s five three-point baskets on the way to 17 points. He was 5-6 from the free-throw line.
Todd Bobo added four points.
“(We) have Sam Paule draining shots from the outside with confidence,” Young said. “Mark Hensley has gotten healed up some from his back and ankle injuries. He’s really a power inside. Todd Bobo provides consummate leadership with communication, keeping these kids together.”
Stepping into the starting lineup were Kaner Young and Travis Bieg.
Young scored 15 points with one three-point shot. He was 7-9 from the free-throw line, including going 6-8 in overtime.
Bieg came out to play this season after not playing basketball for several years. While he didn’t score, he provided important support in the win.
“With what we’ve got going on with injuries and sickness is something you probably don’t see that much,” Grant Young said.
He noted that for various reasons, the team was without Adyn Kleinheider, Ryan Jostes, Alex Zanin, Chase Merryman and Ian Junkin.
“Really, our JV guys got the opportunity to step up,” Grant Young said. “They made things happen. Kaner Young and Tai’Sean Williams had really big games tonight helping their teammates out.”
Williams gave the Blue Jays a spark, especially in the second half, when he scored six of his eight points. Grant Young showed his confidence in Williams, keeping him on the floor during the overtime session.
Two others who played, but didn’t score, were Dylan Bartlett and Brayden McColloch.
“Dylan Bartlett gave us some big minutes,” Grant Young said. “Brayden McColloch had some big minutes for us. It was a total team effort. The bench was loud and supportive. I’m so ecstatic for our kids getting this win.”
Washington ended up going 19-25 from the stripe.
Nenninger led the Falcons with 24 points, including six of the team’s 11 three-point baskets.
“They did a really good job taking care of the basketball,” Grant Young said. “One of our big problems has been turning the ball over. They stayed under control and took care of the ball. They made free throws when they had to. We hit the big shot. We put together five quarters to get the big win.”
Quincy Thomas drained three three-point shots and had 16 points.
Tyler Perstrope and Shane Conner each had seven points. Gavin Greenwalt and Andrew Faust scored four points each and Justin Nguyen added two.
Washington will face Ft. Zumwalt South, the top seed, in Friday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal.
“We may lose two more games here on the winners’ side,” Young said. “But to be on the winners’ side is where you want to be.”
Rockwood Summit plays Warrenton Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the consolation semifinals.