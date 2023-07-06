Already a district and sectional champion, there was just one piece of unfinished business for Washington sophomore Alyssa Repke.
Repke took care of that business, earning her way onto the podium at the MSHSAA Class 4 Track and Field Championships podium in Jefferson City, May 26.
Repke ranked fourth in the Class 4 girls discus with a throw of 37.63 meters, or 123-5 in feet and inches.
“I’m pretty ecstatic,” Repke said. “I didn’t think I was going to place this high, so I’m really happy I did.”
Repke had thrown 36.34 meters in the sectional round and 36 meters even in the district competition.
“Alyssa stayed hot and consistent through the entire second half of the season,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “As she continues to improve her strength and foot work we know we have another state championship contender in our program.”
Repke’s first throw of the day as part of the second preliminary flight traveled 37.49 meters (123 feet even), immediately ensuring her place in the finals.
“I tried to stay calm because I obviously wanted to throw farther,” Repke said. “I stayed calm and did everything I was supposed to do and eventually made fourth.”
That throw ranked Repke in fourth after all athletes had received three throws as the top nine advanced for a shot to improve their position with three more throws in the finals.
Repke bettered her performance on the first throw of the final round, reaching 37.63 meters, but the improvement did not change her position in the standings.
“I was worried for a second,” Repke said of moving into the final round. “But ultimately I was glad with how it turned out. It was amazing.”
Pleasant Hill senior Regan Kimrey won the Class 4 state championship in the discus with a throw of 45.13 (148-0).
Kimrey’s prelim throw of 40.51 meters (132-11) was already the top throw heading into the finals, but she bettered her final mark by more than five meters.
Also earning state medals in the event were Jefferson City sophomore Stevenette Samuels, Bolivar senior Dailynn VanDeren, Ft. Zumwalt East junior Ashley Rusthoven, Windsor senior Emma Lawson, Kearney senior Alli Poage and Kansas City Grandview senior Essence Kendall.
Repke’s performance earned five team points for the Lady Jays. Washington finished in a tie for 14th place in the Class 4 girls team standings with 18 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.