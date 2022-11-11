St. Clair football stands on the precipice of potentially winning its first district title in 17 years.
To do so, the Bulldogs will have to defeat Four Rivers Conference rival Sullivan for the second time this season.
Friday’s Class 3 District 4 title game will get a change of scenery from the regular season meeting between the teams, which St. Clair won in Sullivan on Sept. 16, 27-14.
St. Clair finished second to Sullivan in the district standings in points, but moved up to the top seed by virtue of that regular season victory and will host the district championship game at 7 p.m.
Sullivan hasn’t been able to beat St. Clair since 2014, marking seven consecutive wins for the Bulldogs. The two teams have played once every year during that span with the exception of 2020 when the matchup was canceled due to COVID-19 quarantines.
The Bulldogs have been a grind it out running team under Head Coach Brian Robbins, on more than one occasion this year limiting the game to about three offensive possessions per team per half because of their methodical time-consuming drives down the field.
However, it was big plays that lifted St. Clair to victory in the first meeting with Sullivan this year. Three of the team’s touchdowns saw the Bulldogs score from at least 60 yards out.
Then quarterback Anthony Broeker ran for two long touchdowns and threw for a third to Isaac Nunez.
A 28-yard scamper by Dawson Husereau was St. Clair’s shortest scoring play of the contest.
Husereau’s touchdown early in the third quarter was the final St. Clair score of the game as the Sullivan defense buckled down from that point forward.
The Eagles have been playing like a team with something to prove since then, following the loss with seven consecutive wins.
Sullivan (9-2) holds victories over Northwest, De Soto, Pacific, Hermann, St. James, North County, Salem and Owensville twice.
Hermann and North County both defeated the Bulldogs this year.
Sullivan’s only other loss came against Union in Week 3.
St. Clair was not sitting idle during Sullivan’s seven-game winning streak, putting together a 4-2 record during that same time frame, which included a Week 10 bye for the Bulldogs.
Senior running back Cameron Simcox has been on a tear in the last five games, scoring nine of his 11 touchdowns on the year during that stretch while junior running back Skyler Sanders has been sidelined with an injury.
Since the first meeting between these two teams, senior Jordan Rodrigue has returned from a leg injury and taken over under center for the Bulldogs.
On the Sullivan side, quarterback Gabe Dace has 1,114 passing on the season. He has thrown for 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
His top receivers have been Gavin Dace, Jonathon Martin and Sam Summers.
A 77-yard pass play from Gabe Dace to Gavin Dace accounted for one of Sullivan’s two scores in the Week 4 game with the Bulldogs.
Sullivan running back Franky Erxleben is approaching 1,000 rushing yards on the season with 939 yards and 13 touchdowns.
