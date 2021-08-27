One week before the start of the regular season, Washington football found positives in its new roster.
Washington squared off with St. Francis Borgia Regional and Warrenton Friday in a preseason jamboree.
The Blue Jays graduated 19 seniors from the 2020 team, so the program will need new players to step into big team roles to continue its previous success this season.
Up front remains a strength for the Blue Jays on both sides of the ball with three starters back on the offensive line and another three back on the defensive line.
“I thought up front we did a good job of getting off the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage,” Head Coach Derick Heflin said of Friday’s action. “Our backs did a good job of running paths and hitting holes. Defensively, we flew to the ball well, and up front did a good job of making plays. Our whole offensive line did a great job to create holes and played with great effort.”
Although Washington has three starters back from what was an outstanding defensive line in 2020, neither junior Trevor Buhr nor senior Gavin Holtmeyer played in the jamboree.
“It has actually helped us gain some depth,” Heflin said. “Mark Hensley is playing really well on the line.”
Hensley, a 6-4 junior, was in on 21 tackles last fall, including four sacks.
Other than senior quarterback Camden Millheiser, the majority of Blue Jays that will be touching the ball were not involved in the varsity offense a year ago.
The team graduated its five leading rushers apart from Millheiser. The quarterback is also the only returning player to have caught a varsity pass last year.
“We just need some experience,” Heflin said. “We have some little things to clean up for us to be in a position to be successful.”
Washington opens the season Friday at home against Union.
The Blue Jays match also match up with Pacific and Warrenton in Weeks 2 and 3 before moving into Gateway Athletic Conference Central play in Week 4.