For the second consecutive year, the first Race Across America competitor to reach Time Station 34 in Washington is female.
Nicole Reist powered past the Revolution Cycles setup along Highway 100 Monday at 8:15 p.m. (CDT) to the tune of cowbells and supporters’ cheers.
Reist, who also leads the Solo Female (Under 50) Division, continued riding through the night and had reached Illinois by the time the sun rose Tuesday morning. As of 7 a.m., she was between Vandalia, Illinois, and Time Station 37 in Effingham, Illinois.
The cheering group included Joe Ferguson’s time station staff and those who have followed the event for decades.
The Swiss rider, following in the trail of last year’s overall winner, Leah Goldstein, held a massive lead entering this region. She paused west of New Haven late in the afternoon before pedaling through Washington in the twilight.
As of Tuesday morning, two more cyclists had reached Time Station 34.
Allan Jefferson became the first solo male entrant to hit Washington, reaching Time Station 34 at 4:32 a.m. He also leads the Solo Male (50-59) Division.
Svata Bozak Team CZ, leading the Solo Male (Under 50) Division, crossed the checkpoint at 6:52 a.m.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, projections are for more competitors to reach Washington by the end of the day.
It should be noted that projections frequently change as teams stop for everything from rest breaks to equipment repair.
Those are Peter Skovak - Team Next Step (9:35 p.m.), Team Phil Fox (9:44 p.m.) Kabir Rachure (11:01 p.m.), Team BEMER (11:28 p.m.) and Christian Mauduit - Tais-toi et RAAM (11:58 p.m.).
Skovbak is in the Solo Male (50-59) Division while Fox, Rachure and Mauduit compete in the Solo Male (Under 50) Division.
Team BEMER is the first team entry slated to reach Washington and leads the 8-Person Open Division.
Live updates can be found at https://www.raamrace.org/live-tracking while the other information, including arrival times and projections, can be located at https://www.raamrace.org/.
The race originally came through Marthasville with time stations at S&R Convenience, downtown Marthasville, and later along the Katy Trail.
In 2009, the time station moved to the south side of the Missouri River, settling at Revolution Cycles. While the course has been adjusted and modified for everything from floods to construction, Revolution Cycles has remained the official time station.