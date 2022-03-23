Apart from one inning, the opening game of the inaugural Four Rivers Conference preseason baseball tournament was a pitching duel.
That one inning was a big one, however, as St. Clair (1-0) provided all the scoring in the bottom of the second inning on the way to a 12-0 win against New Haven (0-1) Saturday in Owensville.
Six singles, seven walks and two hit batsmen in the bottom of the second inning gave the tournament’s top-seeded Bulldogs a 12-run rally.
On the other side, senior Joey Rego went the distance with five shutout innings on the mound for St. Clair.
Rego struck out six batters while allowing just two hits and one walk.
“Joey Rego did a really good job pumping the strike zone and keeping them off balance,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy said. “For the first game, we did a really good job of battling at the plate. I was really impressed with our plate discipline and our approach.”
St. Clair tallied nine total hits in the game, all singles.
Gabe Martinez and Carter Short each provided two hits.
CJ Taylor, Jordan Rodrigue, Rego, Sam Ruszala and Cameron Long connected for one hit apiece.
Ruszala, Long and Rego each scored twice in the contest. Taylor, Rodrigue, Anthony Broeker, Martinez, Jayden Fitzgerald and Short all scored once.
Martinez was credited with three RBIs.
Taylor, Rodrigue and Short each drove in two runs. Broeker, Ruszala and Long tallied one RBI apiece.
Broeker walked three times. Taylor and Rego both walked twice. Rodrigue, Fitzgerald and Ruszala all drew one walk.
Fitzgerald and Ruszala were hit by pitches.
Martinez, Short and Ruszala each stole a base.
Andrew Rethemeyer collected both of New Haven’s two hits in the game, both singles. He also stole two bases.
Charlie Roth walked and was caught stealing second.
Roth started on the mound, allowing seven runs on four hits and four walks over 1.1 innings.
Evan Warmbrodt came on in relief in the second inning and allowed four runs on two walks and a hit without recording an out.
Will Hellmann was finally able to stop the big inning, but not before allowing another earned run. In 1.2 innings pitched, he allowed four hits and walked three, striking out two.
Luke Strubberg tossed the final inning for the Shamrocks, striking out one while allowing one hit and one walk.
The teams played again Monday in the tournament’s semifinal round with St. Clair playing at Union in the winner’s bracket and New Haven playing Hermann at Sullivan in the consolation bracket. The final round of the tournament is scheduled for Wednesday with Union expected to host two games and Sullivan two games.