HASTINGS, Neb. — The team made it.
The fans made it.
But the Post 218 bats seemed to have been lost somewhere between Washington and Hastings, Nebraska.
Brayden Mackey and Gabe Conant combined for a three-hit shutout as host Hastings Five Points Bank Post 11 defeated Washington Post 218 (22-13) Wednesday in the opening round of the American Legion Mid South Regional at Duncan Field, 3-0.
Playing in front of a large home crowd, the host squad joined Oak Grove Post 379, Dubuque County, Iowa, and the Cabot, Arkansas, RailCats in the winners’ bracket second round.
“They do have a good team,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “They had a good arm and a good catcher. Their shortstop is fantastic. If you look at all of the parts they have, it’s hard to believe they weren’t in one of the state championship games in Nebraska.”
Washington moved to play Colorado state champion Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club in the losers’ bracket Thursday afternoon. That followed an elimination game between Nebraska champion Gretna Post 216 and the Pittsburg, Kansas, Post 64 Patriots.
Despite the loss, Getsee feels his team still has a good shot in the eight-team tournament.
“We’re fine,” Getsee said. “We have a good team. We’re thrilled to be the Missouri state champions, and we’re going to keep plugging away and stay the course.”
Getsee said forgetting Wednesday’s loss will be a key in keeping things going.
“For us, we have to compartmentalize it,” Getsee said. “It’s one game at a time. Every day, you just play one until you get to the last day. It’s not like it will be an overburdening situation. We’ll just stay the course and see what happens.”
Getsee said Post 218 had a strong defensive game and complimented shortstop Sam Paule.
“Sam Paule is very good over there,” Getsee said. “He’s got a lot more Post 218 baseball left. We played good defense, and we were in the game. Losing 3-0 is nothing to be ashamed of, but if we clean it up, it might be a 1-0 game.”
Washington started Gavin Matchell on the hill, and he was just as impressive as Mackey through the first three innings.
The fourth inning is where things changed.
Hastings got a leadoff double by Conant to right field for its first hit. From there, a wild pitch, walk and sacrifice bunt by Macrae Huyser gave the Chiefs the lead, 1-0. Huyser was safe.
Hastings loaded the bases and got a second run on a high bouncing ball hit to Dane Eckhoff at second base. Post 218 traded the run for an out.
Matchell escaped the top of the fourth, only surrendering two runs as Five Points Bank left the bases loaded.
“Really, we played a good baseball game,” Getsee said. “We had a hiccup in the fourth inning. They did all of the little things that we normally would do to a team. That’s the kind of stuff where we have to say, ‘That’s baseball.’ ”
Hastings added an unearned run in the top of the seventh to make it 3-0. Braden Kalvelage tripled for the RBI.
After Sam Paule reached base on an error, Mackey left the hill. He went six innings, allowing three hits and striking out four. Conant finished out the game, getting the next three batters, including two strikeouts in a row to end it. He was credited with a save.
Post 218 used three pitchers in the game. Matchell lasted into the fifth before Morgan Copeland relieved. Logan Dieckman pitched the seventh inning.
Post 218 hits were singles by Zac Coulter, Matchell and Louis Paule.
Cody Vondera was hit by a pitch. Sam Paule contributed a sacrifice bunt.
Matchell was the losing pitcher, going 4.1 innings and allowing three runs on two hits, two walks and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Copeland pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two hits.
Dieckman pitched an inning.
Conant scored two runs, and Kalvelage had one.
Conant, Kalvelage, Huyser and Justin Musgrave had hits for Hastings. Kalvelage tripled, and Conant doubled.
Kalvelage and Luke Brooks walked. Kaden Evans was hit by a pitch and sacrificed.