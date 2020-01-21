In front of a home crowd, the Washington Lady Jays earned four individual medals and fourth place in the team standings while hosting the Gateway Athletic Conference girls wrestling Championships Tuesday.
Washington junior Mia Reed won the individual championship at 110 pounds, leading the Lady Jays to fourth in the team standings with a combined score of 91 points.
St. Charles won the team title with 158 points. Holt (155), Francis Howell (119) and Ft. Zumwalt North (89) also finished in the top five teams.
“I thought as a team our girls did a great job,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Obviously, we wish we could have some matches back, but I thought we saw improvement and that is what we are working toward at this point in the season. I think we started a little slow and were a little unsure of wrestling in such an important meet at home but as the rounds progressed, I think our level did as well. Everyone was able to score points for us in the team score, which is also a big positive for us.”
In addition to Reed’s championship, Arianna Hill (103) and Allison Meyer (115) each finished in third place in their individual divisions. McKenna Deckelman was the fourth-place finisher at 125 pounds.
Reed pinned all three of her opponents on the way to her second conference title, starting with Olivia Zhang (Francis Howell, 2:36) and Victoria Coombs (Francis Howell Central, 0:26).
In the championship match, Reed scored a pin against Holt’s Megan Stutsman in 1:56.
“Mia dominated everyone she faced and won by fall in every match to claim her second consecutive GAC title,” Ohm said.
Hill pinned Timberland’s Lilly Hackworth (1:39) in the quarterfinals, but was then pinned by Holt’s Reese Compton in the semifinals.
Hill earned her way into the third-place match by pinning Francis Howell’s Abby Eberwine in 5:21.
In the final round, Hill pinned Ft. Zumwalt North’s Courtnee Hoff in 3:08.
“Arianna continues to improve every time she steps on the mat and scored a lot of bonus (points) for us on her way to a third-place finish, but similar to Allison we feel like she really let her semifinal match slip away from her,” Ohm said.
Meyer won in 1:03 by pin against Francis Howell’s Jersey Persons in the quarterfinals, but then was pinned by Howell Central’s Sophia Tran in the semifinal round.
Meyer came back to pin Lillia Clay (Wentzville Liberty) in 44 seconds and then topped Zoe Santa Cruz of Ft. Zumwalt North in the third-place match in 23 seconds.
“Once again I think Allison was in an extremely tough bracket and wrestled great,” Ohm said. “(Take back) one little mistake against a girl she had beaten recently and you could have seen her on top of the podium.”
Deckelman started with a pin in 2:35 against Hadley Bommarito (Ft. Zumwalt West) and then won a 10-4 decision against Timberland’s Emma Oceguera in the quarterfinals.
“McKenna Deckelman had a great debut at a new weight class and I think she wrestled more like we expect of her so that was definitely a positive,” Ohm said.
Halaina O’Bryant (135) went 3-2 in the tournament and ended in the consolation semifinals. She scored all three of her wins by pin against Arianna Finn (Timberland, 1:54), Emma Wood (Ft. Zumwalt North, 0:57) and Clare Tyson (Holt, 1:21).
Lindsay Sprung (130) went 1-2 with the win by a 6-0 decision against Troy’s Carmen Martin.
Shelby Whitacre (142) also went 1-2 with a win by medical forfeit against Ft. Zumwalt West’s Kiera Gonzales.
Other team scores from the tournament included Ft. Zumwalt West (71), Ft. Zuwmalt South (67), Francis Howell Central (66), Troy (61), Orchard Farm (47), Francis Howell North (34), Wentzville Liberty (34), Ft. Zumwalt East (13), Warrenton (13) and Timberland (11). St. Charles West and Winfield did not accrue any team points.
The Lady Jays are next scheduled to wrestle at the Hillsboro Tournament Saturday at 9 a.m.