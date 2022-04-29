Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.