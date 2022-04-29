Some familiar names headlined the Class 5 District 2 all-district girls basketball team this postseason.
Washington sophomore Elizabeth Reed was the only representative to receive all-district honors from area schools. Pacific was also assigned to this district.
Former Pacific Head Coach Josh Spuhl, who now leads the district champion Webster Groves Stateswomen, was selected Class 5 District 2 coach of the year.
Two Lift for Life Academy players named to the team share the same spelling for their names as area players — Taylor Brown, not to be confused with the Washington sophomore, and Mackenzie Wilson, not to be confused with the New Haven senior.
A pair of Webster Groves seniors, Eliza Maupin and Ellie Ploucek, led the list of honorees.
Webster Groves senior Jenna Clark also made the squad from the district champions.
Other players to receive all-district honors include:
• Rockwood Summit senior Avery Vincent.
• Nerinx Hall senior Allie Carosello.
• Mehlville senior Almedina Mrguda.
• Lift for Life sophomore Chase Giddings.
Players named to the team become eligible for higher Missouri Basketball Coaches Association award consideration.