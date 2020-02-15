Two Lady Jays are going back to the state wrestling tournament and they’re bringing a friend with them.
Washington wrestlers Mia Reed (110 pounds) and Allison Meyer (115) both won individual district championships for the Lady Jays during the Class 1 District 2 Tournament Friday and Saturday at Holt.
Both Meyer and Reed are returning state qualifiers and Meyer won an individual district title for the second year in a row. Last season was the first for girls wrestling in Missouri.
This season, Halaina O’Bryant (135) is a third state qualifier for the Lady Jays after placing third in the district at her weight.
Washington scored a total of 90 points to finish fifth in the district standings.
Holt won the team title with 159.5 points. St. Charles (140.5), McCluer North (138.5) and Francis Howell (122.5) also made the top five.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Aine Callahan was the only representative for her team. She recorded six points for the Lady Knights. Owensville tallied 13 team points. Other area schools were assigned to District 1.
Reed posted a 3-0 record in the tournament, scoring all three of her wins by pin in less than one minute.
Reed defeated, in order, Chloe Giles (Southern Boone, 0:32), Chyanne Davis (McCluer North, 0:52) and Rylee Baker (Fulton, 0:58).
“Individually Mia Reed did what Mia Reed does,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “She was untouched and pinned her way through the meet, beating some very tough kids. It is hard to find a better two girls to follow each other in weight than Mia and Allison.”
Meyer posted a 4-0 record with all four of her wins by pin.
In order, Meyer pinned Callahan (Borgia, 2:20), Janie Oglasby (Fulton, 1:55), Lydia Nelson (Kirksville, 3:52) and Caitlyn Thorne (St. Charles, 1:47).
“Allison once again followed Mia in the lineup up pinning her way through the meet and completely dominating every match, including her third pin over a returning state medalist from St. Charles.”
O’Bryant won five out of her six matches. She started with three straight wins by pin against Cynthia Ricciotti (Battle, 1:52), Elektra Lowe (Wentzville Liberty, 3:00) and Allie Burt (Troy, 4:20). Casidy Head (St. Charles) scored the only win against O’Bryant, a 4-1 decision.
O’Bryant pinned Francis Howell’s Audrey McDonnell in the consolation semifinals in 1:35. In the third-place match, she faced Troy’s Burt in a rematch and ended with a 12-11 decision win.
“Halaina had a great weekend as an unseeded wrestler in a 23-man bracket, and having to wrestle the pigtail she did great,” Ohm said. “Going 5-1 to claim third is a great story that we can use in the room every year forever now about seeds meaning nothing and hard work paying off.”
Arianna Hill (103) reached the consolation semifinals for the Lady Jays, ending with a 7-0 decision loss against Alyssa King (St. Charles). Hill posted a 1-2 tournament record with her win by pin in 5:23 against Makayla Martinez (McCluer North).
Lindsay Sprung (125) and McKenna Deckelman (130) each won two matches, but neither made it to the medal round.
Sprung won twice by major decision against Autumn Cornell (Jefferson City, 10-2) and Demaiya Martin (McCluer, 14-4).
Deckelman won twice by decision against Alyson Solimando (Ft. Zumwalt South, 5-4) and Olivia Huntsicker (Francis Howell, 6-1).
Julia Donnelly (120) went 1-2, scoring her win by pin against Rory Cartwright (Ft. Zumwalt South) in 5:40.
Shelby Whitacre (142) and Lauren Donaldson (152) each competed for Washington, but were eliminated after two rounds.
The state wrestling meet will be held Feb. 20-22 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.