Two Lady Jays made the top of the podium in the first Iron Jays Girls Wrestling Tournament at Washington Friday.
Mia Reed (110) and Allison Meyer (115) each won individual championships for the host team, which placed sixth in the team standings with 64 points.
Teammate Arianna Hill (103) placed second.
Northwest won the team title with 168.5 points. Also in the top five were St. Charles (145), McCluer North (126), Francis Howell (94) and Waynesville (94).
Another area team, Pacific, finished ninth with 16 points.
Reed won both her matches by pin in the first period, defeating Northwest’s Lauren Macmiller in 20 seconds and McCluer North’s Chyanne Davis in 1:15.
Meyer went 3-0 with three wins by pin against Jersey Persons (Francis Howell, 1:40), Madison Bellinger (Northwest, 0:54) and Caitlyn Thorne (St. Charles, 2:46).
Hill scored quick pins against Xochitl Medrano (Waynesville, 1:16) and Makayla Martinez (McCluer North, 1:50) to reach the championship round in her division.
Northwest’s Jillian Ems pinned Hill for the individual title.
Washington fielded an additional wrestler at 103 pounds, Nina Zimmermann, who placed fourth in the division.
Zimmermann pinned Pattonville’s Zhi Wallace in 55 seconds and won a 9-8 decision against Martinez. She was pinned in the third-place match by Francis Howell’s Abby Eberwine.
Julia Donnelly (120), McKenna Deckelman (125) Lindsay Sprung, Halaina O’Bryant, Shelby Whitacre and Stella Secor (115) each represented Washington in the tournament, but did not record a win.