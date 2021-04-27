In recent seasons, the Washington one-two punch of Mia Reed and Allison Meyer has grown to be feared in girls wrestling circles.
Both completed their senior seasons this year, finishing second in state in their respective weight classes. Reed (107) finished at 40-6, and Meyer (117) ended the year at 44-1. Both have been honored as Missourian All-Area girls wrestlers of the year.
Union senior Jaiden Powell, who placed third at 174 pounds, was next in the wrestler-of-the-year voting.
All of the major All-Area girls wrestling honors went to Washington as Josh Ohm was named girls wrestling coach of the year after leading the Lady Jays to third place in the MSHSAA 2021 Girls Wrestling Championships.
Ohm outpaced the competition by 41 voting points.
Voting was done by area coaches and media members. Wrestlers in the Four Rivers Conference, Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional were eligible for awards this year.
Following are the honored wrestlers:
First team
• 102 — Washington’s Julia Donnelly (unanimous).
• 107 — Washington’s Mia Reed (unanimous).
• 112 — St. Clair’s Audrey DeClue (unanimous).
• 117 — Washington’s Allison Meyer (unanimous).
• 122 — St. Clair’s Emma Davis.
• 127 — Washington’s McKenna Deckelman.
• 132 — St. Clair’s Makayla Johnson (unanimous).
• 137 — St. Clair’s Kaitlyn Janson.
• 143 — St. Clair’s Elexis Wohlgemuth (unanimous).
• 151 — Washington’s Shelby Whitacre (unanimous).
• 159 — St. James’ Emily Light (unanimous).
• 174 — Union’s Jaiden Powell (unanimous).
• 195 — St. Clair’s Berlyn Wohlgemuth (unanimous).
• 235 — Union’s Talyn St. Clair.
Second team
• 102 — St. Clair’s Summer Fangers.
• 107 — Union’s Josey Alfermann.
• 112 — Sullivan’s Marina Smith.
• 117 — Union’s Lillie Zimmermann.
• 122 — Washington’s Kendra Bliss.
• 127 — St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker.
• 132 — Washington’s Lindsay Sprung.
• 137 — Washington’s Annelise Obermark.
• 143 — Pacific’s Emmaline Steel.
• 151 — Owensville’s Haven Sanders.
• 159 — Union’s Gianna Schreck.
• 174 — Sullivan’s Jaiden Hodges.
• 195 — Sullivan’s Reya Bristow.
• 235 — Washington’s Paytin Welsh.
Honorable mention
• 107 — St. Clair’s Taylor Johnson.
• 112 — Washington’s Nina Zimmermann and Union’s Bri Keiser.
• 117 — St. Clair’s Lili Vernon and St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Aine Callahan.
• 122 — Union’s Kylee Mobley and Pacific’s Zoe Fisher.
• 127 — Sullivan’s Hannah Sumner.
• 132 — Pacific’s Lana Todahl and Union’s Gracie Straatmann.
• 137 — Sullivan’s Maria Schatzl.
• 159 — Washington’s Loren Thurmon.
There were no additional vote-getters at other weights.